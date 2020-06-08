Ed Wolak, who owns Dunkin’ locations across northern New England, has offered educational benefits since 2014 for his employees to pursue degrees through Southern New Hampshire University.
Now, the entire Canton, Mass.-based chain will offer low-cost college degrees from SNHU to all of its independent franchisees and their employees. The official partnership has been in the works for years, said Wolak, franchise owner and CEO of The Wolak Group and a trustee of the college.
The partnership allows employees to pursue an associate’s or bachelor’s degree from SNHU’s College for America online program, which provides work-relevant degrees, according to the university.
“I really feel strongly about education and the affordability of it,” said Wolak, who graduated from SNHU in 1974 when it was still New Hampshire College. He grew up in Manchester and attended the Boys & Girls Club.
The announcement came Monday as the doughnut and coffee chain also launched a nationwide campaign to hire 25,000 new restaurant employees this summer.
Starbucks, a competitor in the coffee market, offers 100% tuition coverage for a first-time bachelor’s degree through Arizona State University’s online program, according to its website.
Wolak, who bought his first Dunkin’ in 1975, said many of his employees can’t afford to go to school or chose not to. He employs about 2,100 people in 97 Dunkin’ locations, including two in New Hampshire.
He started offering 100% tuition through the SNHU program in 2014, and helped pitch the partnership to Dunkin’ corporate. It costs $5,000 a year for the program. Under the companywide program, each franchisee will decide what percentage they’ll offer their employees.
The programs include associate degrees in general studies and health care management and bachelor’s in communications, management and health care management.
The turnover rate of employees has decreased from 140% to 30% since adding the benefit, Wolak said.
“Every employee I hire, I have to train and it costs me a lot of money to train a new employee whether part- or full-time,” he said. “The math works, it makes a lot of sense for an employer to offer a benefit like that.”
SNHU offers its College for America to other companies such as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Comcast, said Sarah Normand, senior vice president and executive director of workforce partnerships.
“It is a great way for an employer to really provide that learning pathway to their employee population,” she said. “It’s not just a benefit per se but it really is giving a chance for that organization to reach out to their staff and say, ‘Hey, I believe in you.’”
Many of the students are working adults or parents and the program provides a flexible pace.
“When the employer gives them the chance (to get a degree) it also provides them with encouragement and confidence,” Normand said.
Wolak made his way through college making doughnuts at a Dunkin’ on Elm Street in the evenings.
“It really bothers me that the industry is frowned upon as entry level,” he said. “It can be anything that people choose it to be. It can be a summer job, it can be a part-time job or it can be a full-time job.”
Some of the advancement opportunities include accounting, directors, loss prevention and management.
“I think it is just the right thing to do,” Wolak said of offering the educational perks.
“It is very rewarding to know this program is available to any Dunkin’ employee,” he said. “It is a pathway to success.”