Bucking the recommendation of a House committee, a key state official said it is unrealistic to defund the Sununu Youth Service Center next year without an alternative in place.
Joseph Ribsam Jr., director of the state Division for Children, Youth, and Families, said it makes sense to plan for a smaller, secured home for troubled youth. But a Sununu Center defunding plan endorsed by the Division III House Finance Committee is unrealistic, he said.
“It provides nearly no funding for (a) secured setting after June of next year and insufficient time to develop an appropriate and viable alternative,” he said.
Last week, the chairman of the committee said the Legislature has been urging DCYF to close the center for 10 years to no avail.
“The Legislature is essentially saying enough is enough,” said Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn. His committee recommended zeroing out the Sununu Center budget in July 2022, which would save about $13 million a year. That money could be better spent on programs to help many more troubled children, advocates say.
The committee endorsed the plan in a unanimous, bipartisan vote. The Sununu Center, which is in the North End of Manchester, was built for 140 residents. Most days it houses between 10 and 16.
Ribsam said the state has worked hard to reduce the number of children in the Sununu Center, and the census should fall further as the system of care for youth behavioral health continues to develop. He also questioned the notion that the Legislature has wanted to close the center for a decade.
In 2018, a legislative committee called for reducing the Sununu Center, whose population was then about 30, to one-and-one-half of its four wings and using another of the wings as a treatment center for youth struggling with drug and alcohol problems. A privately operated drug and alcohol treatment center opened at the center later that year, but Gov. Chris Sununu shut it down two years later in the face of overdoses and runaways.
Even people who have urged closing the Sununu Center said alternatives have to be in place first.
New Hampshire Child Advocate Moira O’Neill said the conversation about closing the Sununu Center has been going on for a while. Part of it involves what to do with the 90 or so employees who would lose their jobs.
O’Neill, who once called the center a youth prison, is working on alternatives.
“It’s very, very clear that incarcerating kids does not help,” she said.
She said proper, evidence-based programs call for smaller homes that are integrated into a community. Some successful programs have been associated with college campuses.
“The whole system is getting better,” she said. Kids who commit serious crimes is a stumbling block, she said. But O’Neill said some New Hampshire children who have committed murder are in residential programs outside the Sununu Center.
Closing the Sununu Center would free up money for other programs, she said. But she is worried about the timeline. Connecticut closed its detention center without a plan in place and created a mess, she said.
Another person watching closely is Rep. Cody Belanger, R-Epping. Belanger, 26, said he was twice housed at the Sununu Center. He said Ribsam and Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette have another concern — the nearly 100 staff who work at the Sununu Center.
“They’re kind of in a tough spot. They have a lot of people they need to take care of,” Belanger said. Like O’Neill, he wants the Sununu Center closed only when alternatives are in place. He points to the model developed by Becket Youth and Family Services, which runs a home where he eventually landed in Vermont and thrived.
He is arranging a trip to a Becket facility in Vermont that could be a model for New Hampshire.
Ribsam said that though the public should have a reasonable expectation of safety, only a “relatively few youth” need a secured placement.