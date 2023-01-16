House and Senate committees host public hearings on more than 150 bills this week at the State House including whether to hold an earlier state primary or require all schools to have subsidized breakfast and lunch programs for low-income families. Here, State Rep. Amanda Toll, D-Keene, pushed her newborn to her seat during a session day last month.
CONCORD – Making more families eligible for taxpayer-paid education freedom accounts, creating an earlier state primary election and mandating free breakfast and lunch for low-income students are among the 152 bills scheduled for public hearings here this week.
The state Senate will also act on its first bills for the 2023 session when it meets Thursday. The short agenda includes a bill (SB 28) to make the late state Rep. Rogers Johnson, R-Stratham, the first person of color to have a portrait in his memory hang in the New Hampshire State House.
New Hampshire’s September state primary every two years is one of the latest in the nation and a trio of House Republicans have proposed two options for changing it.
One (HB 115) would move the primary up three months to the second Tuesday in June while the other (HB 333) would hold the state primary on the second Tuesday in March.
The latter bill calls for a runoff on the second Tuesday in May between the two top finishers if no one gets at least 50% of the vote in March.
The House Election Law Committee also on Tuesday will consider legislation (HB 350) to legalize ranked choice voting for federal and state elections in New Hampshire.
This complicated reform used statewide in Maine and Alaska allows voters to prioritize their choice of candidates.
Education Freedom Account expansion
House GOP legislators are proposing two ways to expand Education Freedom Accounts that cost taxpayers $15 million a year in tuition benefits for income-eligible parents to send their children to private, religious or alternative public schools.
Currently, EFAs are limited to families that make up to 300% of the federal poverty level that is $83,250 for a family of four.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, is co-authoring one bill (HB 464) to make many families eligible regardless of their income, including students of veterans and youths who have been “persistently bullied” or attend a “dangerous” or under-performing school.
Rep. Alicia Lekas, R-Hudson, has her own bill (HB 367) to increase the income limit to 500% of the poverty level that would raise it to $138,750 annually for a family of four.
On Wednesday, the House education panel considers whether the state should require all local school boards to offer subsidized breakfast and lunch for lower-income families.
At present, 456 public schools in the state offer both meals while there are 153 school buildings that don’t serve either one; there are 27 schools that serve lunch but not breakfast.
Rep. Arthur Ellison, D-Concord, and six other House Democrats are promoting this measure (HB 367).
State Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham, will testify Wednesday on his proposed amendment to the state constitution (CACR 6) to raise from 70 to 75 the mandatory retirement age for state judges. Lynn retired as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court when he turned 70 in 2019.
The House Transportation Committee on Tuesday will consider the legislation (HB 260) of Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, that would subject any motorists to a violation if they allow a pet to sit on their lap while they are driving.
And first-term Rep. Jason Gerhard, R-Franklin, wants to permit non-violent felons to get back their right to own a gun once they complete all conditions of their sentences (HB 144); currently any convicted felon is unable to ever own a gun in New Hampshire.
