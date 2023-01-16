Early primary, mandatory breakfast/lunch programs face hearings this week
House and Senate committees host public hearings on more than 150 bills this week at the State House including whether to hold an earlier state primary or require all schools to have subsidized breakfast and lunch programs for low-income families. Here, State Rep. Amanda Toll, D-Keene, pushed her newborn to her seat during a session day last month.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD – Making more families eligible for taxpayer-paid education freedom accounts, creating an earlier state primary election and mandating free breakfast and lunch for low-income students are among the 152 bills scheduled for public hearings here this week.

The state Senate will also act on its first bills for the 2023 session when it meets Thursday. The short agenda includes a bill (SB 28) to make the late state Rep. Rogers Johnson, R-Stratham, the first person of color to have a portrait in his memory hang in the New Hampshire State House.

