CONCORD — Last month, state legislators rejected a federal grant that sought to nearly double the number of charter schools in New Hampshire.
Education commissioner Frank Edelblut is hoping for a different outcome Friday, when he returns to the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee seeking approval for the same proposal.
In August, New Hampshire was awarded a five-year, $46 million federal grant. The amount was based on the state Department of Education’s ambitious plan to open 20 new charter schools, replicate seven existing charters in new locations, and add seats to five existing charter schools. None of the money can be used to fund ongoing operations at the state’s 28 existing charter schools.
The proposal is going before the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee because the grant was awarded after the legislature passed the state budget.
In a 7-3 party-line vote on Dec. 13, the fiscal committee rejected the first year of grant funding — about $10 million to fund two administrative jobs in the state Department of Education, and start making grants to schools.
Democratic legislators, including committee chair Rep. Mary Jane Wallner (D-Merrimack) said in December they rejected the grant out of concern for the effect of a large number of new schools would have on existing schools in New Hampshire, especially as there are fewer children in the state.
“If we double the number of seats and lose a third of our students, how can we expect to survive?” Wallner asked.
Senate majority leader Dan Feltes said accepting the grant would lead to tens of millions of dollars in state costs, citing a study by education policy group Reaching Higher NH. Rep. Kenneth Weyler (R-Rockingham) said he thought Feltes was wrong.
Republican Sen. Chuck Morse accused the Democrats of catering to teachers’ unions. In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu characterized the vote the same way, accusing legislators of siding with ‘special interests’ over students.
Less than a week after the Dec. 13 rejection, Edelblut asked the fiscal committee to reconsider.
A Dec. 18 letter to Wallner and the committee included a budget for the grant spending in the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years. The grant would distribute $4.5 million each year to charter school operators opening new schools or adding more seats. In those two years, just over $1 million over would be spent on administrative costs at the Department of Education, including pay and benefits for two new full-time administrators to manage the grant.
Edelblut is not asking for any state funds for the first two years. Department of Education spokesman Grant Bosse said Thursday that was because no new charter schools would actually open until the 2022 fiscal year, in the next budget biennium.
“We believe any new charter schools could be addressed in the next budget,” Bosse said.
If legislators again reject the first part of funding, Bosse said the department still is not sure what would happen to the remainder of the $46 million grant.
“We’re trying to get further direction from our federal counterparts,” he said Thursday.
On Thursday, the Department of Education issued a statement noting former Gov. Maggie Hassan’s support for a similarly aggressive grant-funded expansion of charter schools in 2016: 15 new schools in three years.
In the statement, Edelblut blamed the influence of Presidential candidates on Democratic state legislators’ turn against more charter expansion in New Hampshire. Edelblut’s statement did not address Democratic legislators’ fiscal concerns, which they said in December had been the basis of their votes to reject the grant.
