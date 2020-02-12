CONCORD — A new, Department of Education fiscal analysis of the proposed, $46 million public charter school grant concludes the exodus of students from public schools will be small compared to demographic trends that predict traditional school enrollment will plummet over the next decade.
The report from Education Commissioner Frank Edleblut's administrative maintains doubling of charter schools over the next 10 years could translate into at least $60 million in savings for local taxpayers as 4,000 students leave traditional public schools.
Edleblut's report points to studies that warn declining enrollments not related to charter schools will be at least 24,000 by 2030 and could be as much as double that.
"If the visceral reaction is how are we going to manage a declining student enrollment due to public charter schools, the answer is you are going to have to deal with this issue regardless of this grant," Edleblut said.
"Declining enrollments are coming and all local officials should be developing plans to manage and control costs to deal with this new reality."
Edleblut applied for the Trump administration grant that would pay for 20 new charter school, the expansion of five and replicating seven other, existing charter schools.
The first installment of that grant is back on the agenda of the Legislative Fiscal Committee that meets Friday morning.
The group is expected to consider it for the fourth time in the past four months.
The Democratically-led, budget oversight panel has tabled the grant once and rejected it outright twice.
"I am trying to be as transparent as I can. I know the report is a little bit wonky but it is trying to answer a lot of questions that people have had," Edleblut said.
This report clearly is responding to analysis from Reaching Higher NH that supports traditional public school
This group has warned the charter school grant could cost the state of New Hampshire an additional $57 million to $104 million in the first ten years.
The same organization found in its analysis of 20 of the state’s charter schools that at least 1,083 of the 4,025 seats available went unfilled in the 2018-2019 school year.
Reaching Higher also maintains state funding alone often doesn't cover operating costs for these charter schools which make them unsustainable.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, said this report doesn't change his view that the panel should keep rejecting this grant.
"We need to support our public schools and the successful existing charter schools, work on the over 1,000 open spots in existing charter schools, and protect New Hampshire taxpayers. This fiscally irresponsible grant will cause our already record high property taxes to continue to increase, which is unacceptable," Feltes said in a statement.
The 16-page report from the state DOE looks at modeling scenarios for how school districts would deal with the loss of students from traditional to public charter schools.
The tax savings Edleblut refers to is the difference between per pupil spending taxpayers pay for traditional public schools versus public charter schools.
The average cost in traditional schools is $19,720 and more than half of that, $12,246 per student, comes from local property taxes.
The average cost for a public charter school is $9,743 and nearly all of that, $8,601 comes from state per pupil grants and none of it from local taxes.
"We lose sight of the local taxpayer contribution. This is really where taxpayers feel the most pressure," Edleblut said.
The report presumes school districts will realize all the savings from having these students enter public charter programs until the end of the third year.
Public school advocates point out that traditional schools take more students with special needs than public charter schools do.
Edleblut said if you separate out the grants to school districts for students with special needs, the per pupil cost of $15,049 is still $4,500 more than what charter schools cost.
The Trump administration federal budget released last week calls for the elimination of the charter school grant program in 2021 in favor of rolling all programs into an education block grant given to the states.
The budget stresses there will be enough in that block grant to meet the five-year commitment to New Hampshire and to other states that have received charter school grants.
Edleblut maintained block grants would be better both for taxpayers and for public schools at the local level.
"It is basically saying to states okay you best know where your program dollars should go," Edleblut added.
"I think it's going to give us more flexibility to address good outcomes."