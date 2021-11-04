School districts without early childhood education programs end up paying more in intervention programs than if they had pre-kindergarten programs, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Thursday.
President Joe Biden’s massive Build Back Better legislation, now priced at $1.75 trillion, includes programs for universal pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds.
Cardona said universal pre-K would allow parents to return to the workforce sooner, knowing their children were receiving quality programs. And he said a strong pre-K program could save school districts money.
“A lot of our schools are spending more on interventions because of nonexistent or disconnected early childhood education programming,” he said.
Cardona visited Manchester on Thursday. He sat with students at Manchester Community College and discussed a recent overhaul to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. He later met behind closed doors with state and local officials, and he made himself available to reporters.
The House Education and Labor Committee has said that a number of providers could offer pre-K instruction: public schools, Head Start and licensed child care providers, including churches.
New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said he recognizes the value of pre-K education, but he wants to see a host of pathways available for providing it. That includes parents or grandparents who want to stay home with their children.
“We absolutely don’t want to compel anybody to go into a certain option,” Edelblut said. Cardona said parents are always going to have the opportunity to choose what’s best for their children for pre-K.
Cardona would not discuss the results of Tuesday’s elections, including the Virginia governor’s race, which Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost after saying that parents should not be telling their schools what to teach.
That statement became a key election issue.
“My focus is on listing the good things that are happening,” Cardona said.
Edelblut said that New Hampshire has historically listened to the voices of parents.
“I’m happy that Virginia has realized the importance of parents’ voice in the education of their children. Not new to us,” Edelblut said.
At Manchester Community College, Cardona was expected to speak about his revamp of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, in which students can reduce college debt if they work in public service after graduating from college.
The overhaul made another $4.5 billion available for the forgiveness program and easier terms for 550,000 borrowers.
“Teachers, nurses, first responders, service members, and so many public service workers have had our back especially amid the challenges of the pandemic. Today, the Biden administration is showing that we have their backs, too,” Cardona said last month when he introduced the revisions.