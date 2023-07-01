Pennsylvania lawmakers have begun work on improving school funding and closing gaps between school districts in wealthy and poor areas. If history is any guide, they have many long nights ahead of them.

Almost exactly 50 years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in San Antonio v. Rodriguez that the U.S. Constitution does not guarantee a federal right to education, and that funding systems based on local property taxes aren't inherently discriminatory.

Saturday, July 01, 2023
Friday, June 30, 2023