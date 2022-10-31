Electric school buses coming to Rumney, Henniker

School districts in Henniker and Rumney will be getting new electric school buses, after winning a federal lottery that will cover the cost. Pictured are the buses used by Champlain Valley School District in Vermont.

 PROVIDED BY Champlain Valley School District

Two rural school districts in New Hampshire will be getting brand-new electric school buses, after winning a federal lottery for the funding.

The EPA announced last week that the Henniker and Rumney school districts are getting a total of nearly $2.8 million to purchase new electric school buses -- four for School Administrative Unit 24 in Henniker and three for Rumney School District.

