An email sent by Manchester High School Central’s principal warning staff last week of the impending closure of its 1897 “classical building” is premature, and no recommendations for changes to facilities have been made to the school board, spokesman Andrew Toland said.
Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt presented a fiscal year 2022 budget in February that included several options for covering a projected $7.4 million budget shortfall, including closing Hallsville Elementary and underused wings at some city high schools to save on utilities.
Last Thursday, as part of his regular email updates to staff, Central High Principal John Vacarezza included a paragraph referencing the school’s “classical building.”
“As everyone is aware, we have been charged with closing a building at Central,” wrote Vacarezza. “This is not an easy process for anyone and will affect all of us. Obviously, there is a lot that goes into a decision like this such as available space, cost, accessibility, safety, etc. We have met with facilities and members of the SAU. At this time, all signs point to the Classical being completely closed for the start of the 2021/2022 school year.”
Manchester School District spokesman Toland said in an email Sunday that decisions regarding possible closures of portions of any schools in the city have yet to be finalized.
“I would say that this announcement to staff was premature, because while the board approved closure of a wing or building in the budget, the superintendent has yet to make a recommendation to the board,” Toland wrote.
Toland said while he believes Goldhardt will make his recommendations for long-term facilities planning at the next school board meeting — scheduled for Monday, April 12 — he doesn’t believe “anything is finalized yet.”
School board members are awaiting recommendations from Goldhardt after a study prepared by MGT Consulting Group recommended closing four elementary schools and one high school, while merging two other high schools to address declining enrollment and more than $150 million in deferred maintenance and other costs.
In response to questions in February on whether wings would be closed at Central, Goldhardt said every building will be looked at.
“We will look at space that’s not being utilized,” said Goldhardt. “It’s just that Central has much more space not being used.”
The MGT study suggested closing Hallsville, Gossler Park, Smyth and Wilson elementary schools, along with Central High. Other recommendations include merging Manchester School of Technology with Manchester Memorial High School.
According to the audit, the average age of school buildings in Manchester is 70 years.
The recommendations are being made to address years of declining enrollment and so-called “empty seats” in local schools, which MGT estimates will cost the school district $1.9 million this fiscal year.
In his FY’22 budget, Goldhardt recommended closing just one elementary school, Hallsville.