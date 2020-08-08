New Hampshire’s only online school is reporting quadruple the enrollment it had last year.
Virtual Learning Academy Charter School CEO Steve Kossakoski said the school counts enrollment in half-credit courses, the equivalent of a one-semester class in school.
By the first week of August 2019, he said, the Exeter-based school had 521 half-credit course enrollments. This year, the school has 2,090 half-credit enrollments.
Kossakoski said interest in online classes has shot up since July.
“It’s really been over the last few weeks we’ve seen that, as school has come into focus for the fall,” Kossakoski said.
He guessed parents are responding to news of COVID-19 spikes in other states.
“I think people are just very cautious, perhaps scared.”
Local school boards in many towns are still debating whether to bring students back, keep classes online or do something in between.
Kossakoski said he wonders whether some of the interest in the virtual charter school is coming from parents who want to keep their children at home but whose school boards have not yet decided on an instructional model for the fall.
He said he is skeptical that all the children signed up for classes will end up actually taking them.
“One of the things we don’t know is how many people are double-booking,” Kossakoski said.
Parents might be telling districts they plan to send their children to district schools this fall, while also enrolling in VLACS courses.
“How many are really going to come to school with us, and how many are just trying to make sure their kids are covered?” he asked.
VLACS is open and accepting enrollments, but courses are filling up faster than the school can hire teachers.
Kossakoski said the school only hires certified teachers with at least three years’ in-person classroom experience and they spend weeks training teachers to lead online courses.
“Because of the unprecedented nature of this type of growth, the capacity will lag behind the demand for a little bit,” Kossakoski said.
Of the 340 online courses available through VLACS, 79 had a wait list as of Aug. 7.
Every course for kindergarten through fifth grade is full, Kossakoski said.
Middle school courses are filling up, and Kossakoski said he expects demand for high school courses to rise, especially as seniors who need credits to graduate on time sign up for VLACS classes.
The school’s budget will be stretched if most of the students signed up for classes really do end up taking them, Kossakoski said. At this rate of growth, he said the virtual school would need more funding.
“We’ll help as many people as possible,” Kossakoski said. “But there are 175,000 students in the state.”