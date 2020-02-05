Epping picks Pelham superintendent for its new school leader

EPPING -- Pelham Superintendent William Furbush has been named the new superintendent of the Epping School District.
Furbush was one of two finalists up for the position currently held by Valerie McKenney, who plans to retire at the end of the school year.
Following an extensive search process and a community meet and greet last week, the board decided to offer the job to Furbush, 46, of Exeter.
Adam Houghton, principal of Rochester Middle School, was the second finalist.
Furbush is expected to begin work in Epping on July 1.
In a statement, the school board described Furbush as an “experienced school leader with a history of facilitating and providing for improved achievement opportunities at the building and district levels for his students.”
The board said Furbush has a passion for competency-based education and personalized learning that shows in his current and past positions and through his doctoral work at New England College.
“Epping’s commitment to competency-based education and being a former PACE (Performance Assessment of Competency Education) District, I felt my experience and skills might be a good match to help lead the district in their initiatives. As I went through the interview process and got to meet students, parents, staff, administrators, and members of the school board I was more excited about the great fit and the work they were doing in Epping,” Furbush said Wednesday.
He is a former principal of the Cooperative Middle School in Stratham and assistant superintendent for School Administrative Unit 16, which serves communities in the Exeter area.
“In the past, I was fortunate to live and work in the same community for a number of years. This allows a school leader to be part of the larger community and more involved in the district. It helps build the relationships crucial to the success of the district. Living in Exeter allows me to have that larger community connection once again,” he said.
Furbush plans to wait until he officially takes over as superintendent to begin planning long-term goals for the district.
“The success of any transition is to value the work that has been done and help facilitate the work to be done. We all have a role in identifying what those goals will be,” he said.