Dartmouth College has no plans to rename the Black Family Visual Arts Center after former college trustee Leon Black was linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“Given what we know at the moment, there has been no discussion about removing the Black family name from the Visual Arts Center,” Diana Lawrence, associate vice president for communications at Dartmouth, said Tuesday.
Black was ousted Monday from his position as chief executive at Apollo Global Management, the investment firm he cofounded. The firm commissioned an internal investigation of the financier after learning he gave Epstein more than $150 million between 2012 and 2017, according to the New York Times.
The investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing in Black's relationship with Epstein, who committed suicide in jail in 2019 after being arrested on sex-trafficking charges.
Federal agents have identified 36 girls, some as young as 14, as alleged victims of Epstein.
Lawrence said the school condemns Epstein’s behavior, but said there is no indication Black was involved in sex trafficking in any way.
“For his part, Leon Black has stated that he is appalled by Epstein and deeply regrets his involvement with him. To date we are aware of no allegations by anyone in law enforcement, the media or in Apollo’s report as described in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal that Leon Black engaged in any of Epstein’s reprehensible behavior,” Lawrence said.
Black served on the college's board of trustees between 2001 and 2011. The Black Family Visual Arts Center was opened in 2012 after Black donated the $48 million needed to build it. The center houses the departments of studio art, film and media studies, and digital humanities.
Members of the Dartmouth Community against Gender Harassment and Sexual Violence issued a statement Tuesday criticizing the college.
“The revelation that Leon Black, a prominent Dartmouth alumnus, bankrolled pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is yet another indication that the good old boy network is alive and well at Dartmouth,” Ruth Cserr, Veronica Wessels, and Diana Whitney said in a statement.
Cserr, Wessels, and Whitney are founding members of the Dartmouth Community against Gender Harassment and Sexual Violence. The group has been advocating against the school's treatment of sexual assault survivors for years.
“Regardless of whether Black knew about the dozens of underage girls that Epstein abused, his wealth helped to fund a secret empire of sexual exploitation,” the statement reads. “How can College leadership create a safe, equitable campus for all students when Dartmouth is inextricably linked— financially and historically— to sexual violence?”
Whitney said Lawrence’s comments show the school has blinders on.
“If Epstein was a board member of the Black Family Foundation until 2007, he was likely part of the decision-making to give Dartmouth money for the BFVAC,” Whitney said. “This alone should be enough of a tie to discredit the name on a campus that was recently sued over sexual abuse by three faculty members. Their actions and Epstein’s were criminally similar.”
The college settled a $14 million sexual harassment case in 2019 that accused the school of looking the other way when three former professors sexually harassed or assaulted women.
“As a Dartmouth survivor who was raped on campus, and the mother of two teenage daughters who are exactly the age of Epstein’s young victims, I’d like to see Black’s name