A former associate dean has sued Southern New Hampshire University, saying she was “compelled to quit” in part for refusing to change the failing grades for two students in a math course she taught.

Melissa Donovan, who taught mathematics at SNHU, and her lawyer have taken the case to the state’s Supreme Court after a Hillsborough Superior Court judge sided with SNHU.

