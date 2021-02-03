CONCORD — The new Republican-led Executive Council turned defeat into victory once again Wednesday for Gov. Chris Sununu, making Ryan Terrell of Nashua only the second Black member of the New Hampshire Board of Education in its history.
Sununu pressed forward with the status quo in education leadership, nominating Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut of Wilton and Board of Education Chairman Drew Cline of Bedford to new four-year terms.
The previous council, controlled by Democrats, was not about to renew Edelblut or Cline’s service with the state. In 2020, the same group turned down Sununu’s first bid to place Terrell on the education board.
Last fall, Sununu campaigned hard for Milford Republican Dave Wheeler and Wakefield Republican Joe Kenney to respectively replace Nashua Democrat Debora Pignatelli and Hanover Democrat Michael Cryans and win GOP control of the Executive Council.
The election of those two, plus Manchester Republican Ted Gatsas and Rye Republican Janet Stevens, gave Sununu a 4-1 GOP council compared to the prior 3-2 split that favored Democrats.
“I would like to thank Councilor Gatsas, Wheeler, Kenney, and Stevens for their vote today, ushering in a new era on the Executive Council that weighs qualified nominees on their resume, not their politics,” Sununu said in a statement. “I congratulate Ryan on this tremendous achievement — he will do a phenomenal job.”
Cinde Warmington of Concord, the lone Democrat on the council, opposed Terrell’s confirmation.
Sununu first nominated Terrell last May 20, prior to the controversy in Minneapolis, Minn., over the death of George Floyd that resulted in nationwide protests and murder-related charges being brought against four police officers.
Terrell replaces term-limited Democrat
Terrell will replace on the education board Helen Honorow, a Nashua Democratic lawyer who has been there since 2007 and cannot be reappointed due to term limits.
Sununu said Terrell was an inspiring story as a New Orleans native whose family was displaced by Hurricane Katrina. Terrell moved to New Hampshire in 2011 to attend and later graduate from Southern New Hampshire University.
“I think this is a superb nomination. I spent some time with him and he brings a very unique perspective to the state Board of Education,” said Councilor Wheeler.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley condemned the confirmation.
“With the help of Frank Edelblut, Andrew Cline, and Ryan Terrell, Chris Sununu will spend the next two years working to defund New Hampshire’s public schools — while increasing Granite Staters’ property taxes — to fund unaccountable, wealthy private and religious organizations,” he said in a statement. “We will continue to hold Sununu responsible for his anti-public school agenda that puts money in the pockets of his special interest donors at the expense of our students and our communities.”
The last Republican governor before Sununu, Craig Benson, named the first Black member of the state Board of Education, William Walker of Campton, in 2003.
Terrell, 30, is a project manager with Evolve Salon Systems, a company owned by Manchester developer Dick Anagnost that supplies hair styling products to salons in 13 states.
Last year, then-Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, and a primary candidate for governor, accused Sununu of pursuing “tokenism” with his nomination of Terrell.
Putting Terrell there would be “demeaning” to the board due to his lack of community experience or knowledge of the issues, Volinsky argued.
“As willing as he is to contribute his time, he has absolutely no qualifications for the job,” he said. “This is an exceedingly inappropriate appointment to a very important board and I can only vote against him.”
Sununu was stunned.
“Of all times to now potentially reject a candidate like this, I am shocked... I don’t know a better way to say it,” Sununu said.
Leaders in Black Lives Matter and other minority advocacy groups were also critical of the Executive Council.
Volinsky later said he regretted his choice of words but stood behind his vote.
The Executive Council also confirmed without controversy Sununu’s other pick to the education board, Richard Sala of Dorchester to replace Lucinda Chagnon of Bedford.
Sala had served for a year and a half as legal counsel in the Department of Education.
Earlier this month, the council voted to confirm Attorney General Gordon MacDonald as chief justice of the Supreme Court. The Democratically-led council rejected MacDonald for the same post in July 2019.