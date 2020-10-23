Exeter High School students won’t be returning to in-person classes until late January under a school reopening plan approved by school officials this week.
The Exeter Region Cooperative School Board voted 5-4 to OK the administration’s plan for in-person instruction to begin on Jan. 19, which is the start of the next semester.
The decision followed a lengthy discussion at a board meeting Tuesday in which some board members pushed for the high school and the Cooperative Middle School in Stratham, both of which are part of School Administrative Unit 16, to reopen on Nov. 16.
Under the approved plan, students will return to the Cooperative Middle School on Dec. 7.
According to the 970 parents who responded to a middle school survey, 71% wanted to return to school and 29% preferred to stay remote.
At Exeter High School, 77% of the 1,283 who responded to a survey supported in-person instruction while 23% want to remain remote.
Most of the elementary schools in SAU 16 will reopen on Nov. 9.
Since school began, Swasey Central School in Brentwood and the Seacoast School of Technology in Exeter have been the only SAU 16 schools open for in-person classes.
Superintendent David Ryan said that while the schools have experienced cases of COVID-19, they haven’t forced them to shut down.
“It shouldn’t be hard to understand that if we follow the protocols in our schools we’re going to be safer and we’re going to keep our schools open,” he said.
Ryan encouraged the community to do its part to help keep the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the area low by looking at its own social behavior.
“We can only do so much within the schools to keep COVID out. We’re asking people outside of the schools to help us with that because what it’s going to lead to is full grade level exclusions to remote as the number of cases in our communities rise. There is no question we are going to have a rise in cases. No question. If any school or parent thinks that it’s not going to happen in their child’s school, they’re not being realistic. It’s how we respond to it. It’s how we keep it out of our schools,” he said.
Board member Melissa Litchfield of Brentwood was among the board members who supported an effort to start school on Nov. 16, insisting there was no reason why in-person learning can’t start sooner.
Litchfield, who said she doesn’t have children in the middle or high schools, spoke about the numerous emails she’s received from parents concerned about their children who are still learning remotely.
She said there are “days when I’m sick to my stomach for hours after reading about how this child was so unstable that they were thinking maybe they would have to be hospitalized or this child broke down in tears today. We are not doing a service to our children. We are here to have in-person learning. There’s no reason for us to push it off until the end of January,” she said.
Kathy McNeill, an East Kingston board member, said she felt the board should stick with the plan presented by the principals calling for the Dec. 7 and Jan. 19 start dates for the middle and high schools, respectively.
“They’ve considered all of the ramifications and I think for us to second guess them is not a good idea,” she said.
But Paul Bauer, a Newfields board member who failed to convince a majority of the board to support his proposed Nov. 16 opening, voiced concerns about waiting too long.
“Right now our local COVID numbers are relatively low. I feel like this is our window to get to in-person education and I’m very concerned that if we wait until December or we wait until January, we’re going to narrow that window or maybe miss that window and that’s doing a disservice to our kids,” he said.