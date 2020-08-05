Exeter Inn to become temporary dorm for Phillips Exeter Academy students

Facing financial hardships brought on by the pandemic, the historic Exeter Inn will close to regular guests for the rest of the year and convert to a dormitory for Phillips Exeter Academy students when they return after Labor Day.
The boutique hotel near the prestigious prep school’s campus announced this week that it will suspend operations for reservations on Aug. 8 and for all hotel rooms on Aug. 14.
Epoch Restaurant & Bar closed Tuesday and will remain shut down through the rest of the year.
The hotel and restaurant at 90 Front St. have been as hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic as the rest of the hospitality industry. The school offered a financial lifeline.
“While this decision was not made easily, we are gratified to share that by closing down our own operations we are able to support the re-opening of another. The Exeter Inn will facilitate in allowing students at Phillips Exeter Academy to safely return to campus this fall by opening our facility to allow for additional housing and operational space,” the inn said in a statement.
The proposal to take over the inn was communicated to students' families in early July and presented to the Exeter Select Board on July 13.
The agreement was finalized at the end of July.
“As we try to de-densify our dorms and eliminate triples and most doubles, we have rented the Exeter Inn to be used as an additional dorm. We’ve been talking with the inn about this kind of arrangement for a couple of months,” spokeswoman Robin Giampa said Wednesday.
Principal William Rawson told the board that up to 60 students will be housed at the inn.
The school plans to bring back about 100 student leaders on Labor Day, with students in grades 11 and 12 returning two days later.
Those in grades 9 and 10 will arrive a few weeks later as part of a plan to stagger the arrival of the school’s nearly 1,100 students, many of whom come from across the United States and around the world.
Most of the instruction initially will be done online with in-person classes starting later.
Rawson said all students will be tested for COVID-19 before they arrive. Once they show up, they will be tested again after three days and for a third time a week to 10 days later.
Students won’t be allowed to go into town until they have had two negative tests, and they will be required to wear masks, Rawson said.
Those who refuse to comply will be sent home and participate in online instruction.
“We just can’t say enough about how serious we are about keeping our community safe, our school, our adults, our families, but also the entire town of Exeter,” Rawson said.
The inn's planned closure came as a surprise to Adriane Wallace of Stratham, who was planning a "dream" wedding there Sept. 19.
Wallace said she and her fiance, Scott Campbell, were blindsided by this week's call.
“We literally had just gotten our invitations in the mail last Saturday. We met with our DJ Monday night for dinner there at the Exeter Inn and got the call Tuesday morning that they were canceling our wedding,” she said.
Wallace said they have decided not to get married this year.
“This just really threw us for a loop and we’re quite understandably upset by this,” she said.
The couple received a full refund.
In its announcement, the Exeter Inn said the pandemic has forced those in the hospitality industry to make some tough business decisions.
“The health and safety of our guests and employees have always been our top priority, and while we have been strident in our efforts by putting all federal, state, and local guidelines in place, we are unable to continue to financially support the standard of care for all of our ‘stakeholders’ during these difficult and uncertain times,” the inn said.
Derek Hunt, the inn’s general manager, declined to comment on the closure and the deal with the academy.
Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce president Jennifer Wheeler praised the arrangement.
“The hospitality industry has been significantly impacted as a result of the pandemic, and there are so many great hotels and restaurants in the community that need our continued support. The Exeter Inn has always been a supportive community partner and this collaboration with PEA is another example of how local businesses are changing their service delivery models to adapt to the changing environment and needs of the community,” she said.
Exeter Economic Development Director Darren Winham said that while “not having the Exeter Inn open for dining for some undetermined period is unfortunate for their customers, it seems very responsible to partner with PEA to accommodate their students’ housing needs and gain the steady revenue businesses in their sector so desperately need.”
Winham has been working to support local businesses during the crisis and pushing to get Gov. Chris Sununu to extend his executive order allowing temporary outdoor dining at least until Nov. 1.
Restaurants with liquor licenses have been allowed to extend alcohol sales to their outdoor dining areas, which Winham said has benefited local restaurants as they try to stay in business.
Mike Somers, president and chief executive officer of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, said the pandemic “has been devastating to the hospitality industry.”
Depending on how the rest of the year goes, he said it will be hard for some to survive even with the COVID-19 financial assistance that’s been offered.
Somers estimates that 3% to 5% of New Hampshire’s restaurants already have closed.
“Those numbers could climb dramatically once we get into fall,” he said.
Hotel business begins to taper off after Columbus Day, and while restaurants may be allowed to continue their outdoor dining, it will likely be too chilly once October arrives.
“We’ve got about six to eight weeks at most before these restaurants reach a whole new level of dire,” he said.