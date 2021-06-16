School officials are investigating how the decision was made to write a number on the hands of unvaccinated students for COVID-19 contract tracing at Exeter High School’s recent senior prom.
“We want to make sure we know what the facts are," Superintendent David Ryan told the Exeter Region Cooperative School Board at a meeting Tuesday night. "We were not part of the process for contact tracing, so we want to first understand exactly how those decisions were arrived at and how can we correct them moving forward."
The hand-numbering procedure, which many have argued singled out and shamed students, has been sharply criticized and grabbed headlines around the country. Some complained the students were treated like “prisoners in Nazi Germany” by having their hands marked.
Ryan addressed the prom concerns during the meeting after Melissa Litchfield, a board member from Brentwood, raised the issue and asked when more information about the contact-tracing decision would be available.
Litchfield said she knows that it was done with the best of intentions, but added, “I just don’t understand why we’re not saying, ‘You know what? We messed up and we’re sorry.’”
Nearly 200 people attended the meeting, which came one day after parents, community members and people from outside the district blasted the superintendent and members of the School Administrative Unit 16 Joint Board at a meeting Monday.
Ryan said Tuesday that those involved had no “ill intention” and were trying to provide the “best and safest opportunity” for those in attendance at the outdoor prom. Rich Kane, the school’s director of security, and Ellen Riiska, assistant director of student services, have been assigned to investigate and a report will be issued, Ryan said.
“In hindsight, everybody that we’ve talked to have all said the same thing, that it was really not a good look at all, that (it) was something that we are going to reconsider and we’re never going to do that again and all we wanted to do is make sure that all of our students could attend, be safe and still be able to attend their graduation and the rest of their graduation activities,” Ryan said.
Board member Travis Thompson of Stratham said that while he’s waiting for additional information, he feels that things “could have and maybe should have been done differently.”
However, he said, if “we hadn’t done anything or if something had occurred at that prom,” it could have jeopardized the school’s graduation ceremony if students were forced to quarantine.
Thompson also defended high school Principal Michael Monahan, calling him an “outstanding principal.”
“He has my full support and if he messed up, he would be the first person to say that,” he said.
Helen Joyce, the board’s chairwoman, said neither the board nor the superintendent are involved in decisions related to prom and other end-of-the year activities.
“I have to be honest with you in telling you that when we first learned of this incident … I and several other board members had not received any information nor were we aware of this decision," she said. "I just wanted to clarify that with the public because we’ve been taking a lot of heat so to speak …"
The Cooperative School Board, which oversees the Cooperative Middle School in Stratham, Exeter High School, and the Seacoast School of Technology, also voted to make indoor mask-wearing optional for Wednesday, the last day of school, and for upcoming summer school.
Tuesday’s meeting featured another round of public comments that included complaints about the administration’s handling of school reopenings, mask mandates, and other issues. The tone was less combative, with some parents thanking the administration for the steps taken to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic.
Bill Ball, athletic director and head football coach at Exeter High School, said it’s time for the community to come together. He urged those who spoke to be respectful.
“In my mind tonight, this is a teachable moment for all of us, not some, all of us. Teach our young people how we can discuss things and get better," Ball said.