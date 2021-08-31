School districts in Brentwood, Exeter, Kensington and Stratham are the latest to face lawsuits over policies requiring students to wear face masks.
More than 20 families have joined the suit challenging mask mandates as schools continue to grapple with public health concerns related to COVID-19.
The suit, filed on Aug. 27 in Rockingham County Superior Court, aims to stop schools from forcing students to don face coverings, arguing that such policies “rob parents of their rights to make these types of decisions for their children.”
The families are represented by Robert Fojo, a Bedford lawyer who has brought similar lawsuits over mask rules against several other New Hampshire school districts — two of which have been dismissed.
The districts named as defendants in the latest suit, including the Exeter Region Cooperative School District, are all part of School Administrative Unit 16.
Because community spread of COVID-19 in the Seacoast public health region is currently considered “substantial,” SAU 16 is requiring students and staff to wear masks inside schools. According to its guidelines, masks will become optional in all but Exeter’s elementary schools once transmission rates subside.
Among other things, the families claim that mask mandates are a form of illegal restraint under state law and the districts lack authority to pass such measures.
“‘Emergency’ measures that appeared to be appropriate last year are less appropriate now, nearly 18 months later, given the wealth of information available that demonstrates New Hampshire’s health care system never came close to reaching capacity, the coronavirus has had no impact on children, and the use of face masks is not only ineffective to curb the spread of the virus but harmful for children,” the suit said.
According to the most recent numbers from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, 6,392 children under the age of 9 and 13,355 between 10 and 19 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.
While no children have died, the state’s numbers show 14 children under age 9 and 13 between ages 10 and 19 have been hospitalized.
SAU 16 Superintendent David Ryan said the district was made aware of the lawsuit Tuesday afternoon and has not yet received a copy.
“As a result, we need to review the documentation and will comment more formally on this once that initial review has taken place,” he said.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m. in Rockingham County Superior Court.