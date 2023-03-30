Police are investigating after a school bus carrying 13 students hit a tree Monday in Exeter.
Exeter police responded to the area of 115 Linden St. around 2:42 p.m. Monday for a report of an accident involving a school bus.
According to police, officers determined the First Student school bus struck a tree on the right side of the roadway. A mailbox at a nearby property was also hit, police said.
Crews from the Exeter Fire Department also responded to the scene and evaluated two students who complained of minor head pain as a result of the accident.
The bus driver was treated for a hand injury.
Students aboard the bus, ranging in age from 11 to 14, were standing outside the bus by the time officers arrived, police said. The bus sustained significant damage to the front right side and the side door was unable to open, forcing all occupants to exit via the rear emergency door.
Following the crash, First Student sent a second bus to the scene, which picked up all of the students except for a few that were released to their parents.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.
