Two Nashua teachers and their children lost their home in the explosion and fire at their Brookline home Wednesday.
The explosion happened on the second day of school in Nashua and a week before school began in Hollis-Brookline.
The Brookline Fire Department responded to the house just after 1 p.m. Wednesday and found the home engulfed in flames. J.P. Royea, the lieutenant fire inspector, said a 911 caller said there had been an explosion, but investigators with the state Fire Marshal's Office are still investigating.
Worries about the fire spreading during severe drought conditions led firefighters to sound a third alarm to bring more tankers and engines to the fire. The blaze was under control within about two hours, Royea said, but the house was destroyed.
A GoFundMe account raising money for the family said all their belongings were destroyed, and the family's two cats did not survive. As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser netted almost $38,000.
The Nashua Teachers' Union said Wednesday night that the homeowners are two Nashua schoolteachers.
The teachers union is also collecting household goods and money for the family. Union president Adam Marcoux said in a video conference that union would contribute $2,500 to the family, and union members pitched in thousands more, raising a total of $9,100 in the day after the fire.
