An apparent explosion and fire destroyed a home in Brookline on Wednesday. Brookline Fire Lt. Meaghan Fricke said the house was engulfed in flame when the first firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. An investigator from the state Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene to investigate. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Brookline home destroyed in explosion

 PHOTO BY Jeffrey Hastings

Two Nashua teachers and their children lost their home in the explosion and fire at their Brookline home Wednesday. 

The explosion happened on the second day of school in Nashua and a week before school began in Hollis-Brookline. 

