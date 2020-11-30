Three faculty members at the University of New Hampshire have been named fellows by internationally respected science organizations.
Larry Mayer, director of the Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping, and Environmental Science Professor William McDowell, were named 2020 fellows of the American Geophysical Union.
Serita Frey, a natural resources and environment professor at UNH, has been named a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Mayer is a pioneer in ocean mapping and is part of an international consortium known as Seabed 2030. They hope to map the Earth’s seafloor using high-resolution imaging within the next 10 years.
Mayer, who said he had to keep the announcement secret for a few weeks, has been working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I haven’t traveled anywhere since March. It’s the first time in many years I haven’t gone to the Arctic in the summer,” Mayer said.
Mayer said the recognition comes with the opportunity to contribute to the newest of AGU’s journals, “Perspectives of Earth and Space Scientists.”
McDowell was selected by the AGU Union Fellows Committee because of his contribution to advancing the field of geoscience through research that focuses on understanding the role of small streams in global carbon and nitrogen cycles.
In New Hampshire, McDowell has studied the Lamprey River watershed, which contributes the greatest volume of freshwater to the Great Bay estuary.
McDowell’s work includes projects in Puerto Rico and Siberia. He said the biggest challenge they have faced during the pandemic is getting out into the field due to COVID-19 restrictions.
McDowell said it is an honor to be named to the American Geophysical Union because only 62 fellows were named this year.
“I was very pleased to be one from my area of interest,” McDowell said.
The AGU Fellows will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 9.
Frey said when she first received an email about the honor, she thought it was a prank.
She is being recognized for her distinguished contributions to microbial and ecosystem ecology, particularly the effect of anthropogenic stressors -- human activities such as deforestation and urbanization -- on soil microbial communities and microbial-mediated carbon and nitrogen cycles.
“It is a recognition of a cohesive body of work and the objective is to uphold the expectations of AAAS,” Frey said.
The AAAS Fellows will be inducted during a virtual ceremony on Feb. 13.
Marian McCord, senior vice provost for research, economic engagement and outreach said just a small percentage of researchers are selected as fellows each year and to have three scientists chosen from one university highlights UNH’s strength as an international leader in environmental science research.