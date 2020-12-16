Twice as many failing grades were distributed during the first quarter at Bedford High School than in the previous year -- another devastating side-effect of the pandemic that is causing concern among educators.
“It is scary, I know,” Principal Bob Jozokos said of the rise in failing grades, which is a trend hitting all areas of the country and all academic levels.
According to Jozokos, 669 failing grades were handed out in the first quarter of this year compared to 299 F's during the same quarter last year, 349 the year prior and 337 the year before that.
This represents about a 103% increase of the average of the previous three years, he told school officials this week.
Those 669 failing grades were distributed to 317 students, said Jozokos, comparing that to 178 students who received F’s during the first quarter last year, 235 students the year prior and 233 the year before that; that is a 47% increase in the number of students with a first quarter F compared to the average of the previous three years.
“They had to start a new way of school which was just completely different than what they are used to,” said Jozokos, noting teachers do not see their students every day to check in on them and students are much more independent under the current hybrid model.
Overall, the principal said there were 174 students in the first quarter who received more than one F compared to 91 students last year with more than one F in the first quarter -- a 120% increase over the average of the previous three years.
Bedford is not alone in dealing with failing grades, which seem to be a consistent pattern across the country in recent months. The Washington Post has reported similar problems in Maryland, Texas, North Carolina and Virginia where a rising number of students are failing at least one class or more.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said recently that America should deliver our rising generation the greatest educational opportunities possible while discussing the new reading and mathematics results for 12th-grade students on The Nation’s Report Card.
In a statement, DeVos said the results confirm America’s schools continue to fall far short, and continue to fail too many kids, especially the most disadvantaged.
In Bedford, Jozokos said there is no one group of students that the recent failing grades are impacting, explaining the F’s are being assigned to honor students, general population students and those with Individualized Education Programs or 504 education plans.
“I don’t want to make COVID just the easy answer for every construct,” said Jay Nash, school board chairman, noting some kids have failing grades every year.
Jozokos is recommending that, for quarter one only, teachers will have the opportunity to change any first-quarter grades that are below a 50% grade to a grade of 50.
In addition, for year-long courses, he is recommend be exempt from calculation into the final year’s overall grade; grades that resulted from cheating or plagiarism will remain as they are, according to his proposal.
Sue Jennato, school board member, said this “lifeline” could make a world of difference for students who may have a grade below 50 that could make it very challenging for them to recover from.
“This isn’t going to fix the problem. This fixes a symptom of the problem,” said Nash.
Jozokos stressed that these changes would only be for the first quarter to help not only motivate students but engage with them and get them the extra support they need in an unusual school year.
“It is not school as normal,” said the principal. “ … We are not way behind. We are still getting through the curriculum, but not like we normally would.”
Jozokos said it is his hope to get more face-to-face time between students and teachers, as that individual attention and in-person learning is critical to their success. Currently, most Bedford High School students are attending in-person classes for about 75 minutes per day, with the remaining part of the school day devoted to remote learning. Wednesdays, however, are reserved for select courses and extra help.