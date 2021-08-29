Students at Fairgrounds Middle School in Nashua will be entering a newly renovated building when the doors open on Tuesday after the completion of $12 million in upgrades.
“It actually feels more warm and inviting when you come in,” Jamie Ouellette, a senior architect at Harriman, said Thursday during a tour of the renovated school on Cleveland Street. The improvements began more than a year ago, with the project addressing various deficiencies in the older school and the completion of a building addition to the main entry vestibule.
“We have added some great safety features,” Ouellette said of the bullet-resistant glass used at the new, secure entrance.
Aside from the addition, other upgrades were made to the building’s unified arts division, science rooms and gymnasium.
New team collaborative instruction spaces were created, the special education rooms were improved and many system upgrades took place.
A new parking layout, improved traffic flow and drop-off reconfiguration were also included in the project.
“The new parent drop-off loop is separate from the bus loop so there is no intermingling between the traffic,” said Ouellette, describing the work as a critical safety enhancement.
Among the other improvements: acoustic sound panels have been installed in the band room; the entire roof of the building has been covered with solar panels; glass windows have been stationed throughout the building to display student work and awards; a new kiln has been added to the art room; and solar tubes were installed to provide natural light to some of the internal classrooms that do not have windows.
Ken Lemarier of Harvey Construction said the front of Fairgrounds Middle School was essentially ripped off to allow for the new entrance and offices addition.
“A lot of work went into all of this,” Lemarier said of the renovations.
About 600 students are enrolled at Fairgrounds Middle School, but that number will rise to about 800 after redistricting takes place shortly, said Principal Sharon Coffey.
“I went to junior high school here and to see the building like this now is really amazing,” said Coffey, who has worked at Fairgrounds Middle School since 1998.
“I’m really looking forward to this new year and especially meeting with the faculty on Monday.”
While the school is ready to reopen its doors for Tuesday’s first day of school, Ouellette said there are still a few loose ends that will need to be finalized.
“The new furniture is still on its way,” he said, adding that the order was delayed and will likely not arrive until late September or early October.
However, older desks and other used furniture are already in place and ready for students and staff to begin the school year, Ouellette said.
The project is one of three previously approved to improve the middle school facilities in Nashua.
A $118 million bond was approved at the end of 2019 to cover the $12 million in upgrades to Fairgrounds Middle School, as well as about $25 million in renovations to Pennichuck Middle School and the construction of a new, three-story middle school near Buckmeadow Road and Cherrywood Drive in southwest Nashua.
The upgrades at Pennichuck Middle School are already underway and include classroom additions to replace portable structures; a library addition; gymnasium upgrades; improved special education rooms; upgrades to unified arts, science room improvements; team collaborative instruction space; and extensive off-site and parking enhancements.