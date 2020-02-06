KEENE -- The Fall Mountain Regional School District is joining the legal effort to put a stop to the Keene School District’s plans to start the school day an hour later.
Fall Mountain, based in Langdon, and the Monadnock Regional School District, based in Swanzey, want to stop Keene’s new schedule, claiming that it violates a student-sending agreement for Keene’s Cheshire Career Center.
Monadnock filed for an injunction against Keene late last year. As efforts for the school district to mediate the conflict have dragged out, Fall Mountain filed a motion in the Cheshire Superior Court to join Monadnock's case.
“Just like Monadnock alleges, Fall Mountain states that its students will be prejudiced and burdened in ways that Keene students will not be if they are required to attend CCC classes under the new class schedule,” wrote Fall Mountain’s attorney Jonathan Eck.
Keene announced the official start times for the coming 2020-21 school year last week, with Keene High School starting at 8:40 a.m. instead of the current 7:25 a.m. The Keene district has been considering the change for years before it voted last year to make the change.
Both Fall Mountain and Monadnock send students to Keene’s Cheshire Career Center, and those students may face missing classes at the career center, and their home districts, because of the time change, according to court records.
Monadnock and Fall Mountain have retained their start times and contend they weren’t consulted about the change. Fall Mountain High School starts at 7:20 a.m. and Monadnock High School starts at 7:25 a.m.