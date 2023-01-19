CONCORD — Advocates and foes squared off Thursday over legislation to make more families eligible for education freedom accounts (EFAs) that give parents taxpayer-paid grants to send their children to private, religious, alternative public or home schools.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said limiting these EFAs to families that earn 300% of the federal poverty level was unfair to higher-income families who still may need taxpayer relief.
“This current income cap is in fact discriminatory; it is discrimination to allow some students to use these funds to seek alternative educational opportunities, but not allow others,” Osborne said in a statement after more than three hours of testimony on two bills before the House Education Committee.
“Given how wildly successful the program is, it is only natural we extend it to a larger portion of the population.”
Currently, 300% of the federal poverty level is $83,250 a year in household income for a family of four.
One bill (HB 367) taken up Thursday would raise the income cap to 500%, or $138,750 for a family of four.
A second bill (HB 464) from Rep. Erica Layon, R-Derry, would make many students eligible regardless of income to include foster children, migrants, those with a disability, students who speak English as a second language and those who are bullied or attend an under-performing public school.
Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association of New Hampshire, said there’s no evidence EFAs that she called vouchers improve educational achievement.
She also said there’s no accountability these private or home school programs meet the minimum standards that all public schools must meet.
“In addition, sending money to institutions that can discriminate against the makeup of their student body using public funds does not live true to the mission of serving all students,” Tuttle said.
Expansion faces hurdle
Supporters face a major hurdle expanding this program in 2023 given a closely divided House where Republicans only hold a 201-197 vote advantage.
Virtually all House Democrats opposed setting up this program in 2021 when lawmakers attached it to the state budget.
The parents of 3,232 students received EFAs and nearly three-fourths of them were already attending a private or home school prior to the onset of this program last year.
Kate Baker Demers, executive director of the Children Scholarship Fund New Hampshire that administers EFAs, said 334 families did not get them last year because they were over the income limit by $10,000 a year or less.
“The income limits don’t necessarily make sense,” Demers said.
The best example is a single mother with one child because these are the families most in need of help, Demers said.
The 300% poverty level for this two-person family is $54,930 and at 500% the cap would go up to $91,500 annually.
Packy Campbell, a former Republican legislator from the property poor town of Farmington, said all homeowners regardless of income should have an equal right to this money since they pay to support public schools with their property taxes.
“I want to support public education, it is a great equalizer, but we have to realize students are entitled to their adequate education grant, period,” Campbell said.
“We fiscally discriminate against non-government run schools.”
Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, and other opponents noted state officials estimated in the first year these vouchers would cost $750,000 when they ended up costing taxpayers $15 million.
The state Department of Education in its budget request to Gov. Chris Sununu last month sought $30 million a year for this program.
