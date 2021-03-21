The Farmington School District is cracking down on truancy, with parents facing fines up to $1,000 if their children aren’t in class.
On March 15, the school board passed an amendment to the district’s attendance, absenteeism and truancy policy. District officials announced on social media that this change will allow the district’s truant officer to file a violation offense against parents and guardians.
Superintendent Ruth Ellen Vaughn said on Thursday that under state law, parents and guardians can be fined for failure to have their children attend school.
“Our truancy issues are found both in remote and in-person learning, and are part of a growing trend over the past few years that is highlighted by – but not necessarily caused by – the current pandemic,” Vaughn said via email.
Vaughn said students at all levels have attendance issues, but the problem is most pervasive at the high school.
Vaughn said Farmington’s schools have been fully in-person five days a week since September, with the exception of some quarantine periods because of COVID-19 exposures and a 10-day remote period in January after the holiday break.
Families in Farmington also have a remote option, which 15% to 40% percent of students have chosen at some point during the academic year. Vaughn said on average, about 22% of the district’s students are remote learners.
Vaughn said the district is not looking to impose additional financial burdens on families that are working with officials.
For other families, there needs to be a monetary incentive to keep students on track.
“The bottom line is that students need to receive instruction in order to learn. Presence makes that possible,” Vaughn said.