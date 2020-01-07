CONCORD — The state Department of Education reported Tuesday that 13 accounting problems identified by federal auditors had been resolved.
When the U.S. Department of Education instituted new accounting standards five years ago, New Hampshire was one of several states audited for compliance with the new rules. A 2016 audit found 13 problems in the way New Hampshire was accounting for four federal education grants it distributed to local school districts.
Those problems are now all resolved, the U.S. Department of Education told the state in a Monday letter.
The federal grants in question support low-income children, English learners and disabled students through portions of education law known as Title I, Title II and Title III. In 2017, those three programs, along with School Improvement Grants, brought nearly $55 million to local school districts.
When the auditors’ findings were announced in October 2017, education commissioner Frank Edelblut estimated the U.S. Department of Education could have taken back $3 million in federal grant funding.
The review concluded that the state did not adequately monitor federally-funded programs at the local level, and had insufficient accounting systems in place to ensure local school districts complied with federal requirements. In some cases, New Hampshire had been provided with a template to keep track of grant funds, but was not using it.
The review also found that the state relied heavily on annual financial audits, and did not do enough during the year to make sure school districts were properly spending federal money.
The state Department of Education developed several systems to track local districts’ use of federal funds.
One of the largest changes was in the way the Department of Education calculated how much of the federal money can be used to pay state Department of Education workers for administration of the grants.
The U.S. Department of Education required grant funding be applied to Department of Education employees’ salaries based on the actual hours they spent administering a grant, not an estimate.
“Resolving these issues allowed us to keep $3.4 million in federal education funds,” Edelblut said in a statement Tuesday. “Our team has worked diligently to improve local compliance with federal grant requirements and increase transparency and accountability.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.