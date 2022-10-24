In March 2021, the Biden administration released the federal government's largest pool of pandemic relief for public schools. The American Rescue Plan infused campuses with $122 billion to reopen buildings, address mental health needs and help students who had fallen behind academically.

The need was so urgent that two-thirds of the money - $81 billion - was released less than two weeks after the plan was signed into law and before the Education Department could approve each state's spending plan.

