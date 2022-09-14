CONCORD — A federal judge considered Wednesday the state’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a 2021 law that bans the teaching of discrimination in public schools.

The state’s two largest teacher unions, the National Education Association of New Hampshire and American Federation of Teachers, filed separate lawsuits charging the measure has a chilling effect on student dialogue and has led some teachers to self-censor their past use of certain books.

