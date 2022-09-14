CONCORD — A federal judge considered Wednesday the state’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a 2021 law that bans the teaching of discrimination in public schools.
The state’s two largest teacher unions, the National Education Association of New Hampshire and American Federation of Teachers, filed separate lawsuits charging the measure has a chilling effect on student dialogue and has led some teachers to self-censor their past use of certain books.
U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro took under advisement the move to dismiss the suits following a hearing before a room packed with legal and educational advocates.
The Republican-led Legislature attached what it called a Right to Freedom from Discrimination and Public Workplaces and Education to the two-year state budget trailer bill that Gov. Chris Sununu signed in June 2021.
It bans teaching in elementary and high schools about which any individual, by virtue of his or her race and sex, is “inherently racist” or the teaching that one race or sex is “inherently superior” to another.
Supporters maintain the aim is to prevent the teaching of discrimination. They also said it does not ban discussing “as part of a larger course of academic instruction, the historical existence of ideas and subjects” such as racism in public schools.
But lawyers for the two teacher unions, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and other supporting groups said teachers have been fearful of free-flowing discussions in class that could lead to the loss of their teaching licenses.
Together the two lawsuits maintain the law is too vague, that it violates the Due Process Clause and the First Amendment under the U.S. Constitution.
New Hampshire was one of eight Republican-led states to pass such a law, promoted by conservatives upset by the teaching of Critical Race Theory, a concept taught in higher education but generally not found to have been part of the K-12 school curriculum across the country.
Critical Race Theory explores how public institutions such as the criminal justice system, rather than individuals, can become inherently racist.
Barbadoro said one of his concerns with the law was that it could subject teachers to violating the law if they merely “implied” teaching of discriminatory thought was valid.
Lawmakers modified bill after veto threat
AFT National President Randi Weingarten, a former civics teacher, urged the court to strike down the law.
“Teachers are doing everything in their power to provide their students with the best education possible, while facing extremist attacks, smears and laws that politicize our schools and put teachers’ careers at risk,” Weingarten said.
“New Hampshire’s legislators should be focusing on providing the state’s students and teachers with the resources and supports they need to learn, recover and thrive, but instead they’re passing laws to villainize and intimidate teachers and deny students their right to an accurate, honest education,” he said.
Sununu had threatened to veto an original bill to ban the teaching of “divisive concepts,” warning it would violate freedom of speech.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, fashioned a compromise that earned Sununu’s support.
The revised bill exempted all post-secondary schools from the ban, and stated it would apply to the teaching of sensitivity training in public or private workplaces.
It also said this did not ban the discussion in public schools “as part of a larger course of academic instruction,” the historical existence of ideas and subjects” such as racism.
During the hearing, Barbadoro questioned whether the law as defined could prevent the teaching of “implicit bias” which is a common practice in education and other settings.
Assistant Attorney General Samuel Garland said the law withstands the vagueness challenge from its critics.
Charles Moerdler, AFT’s New York lawyer, said as written the law does not “extend beyond the classroom” even though Attorney General John Formella has issued two advisories to school officials that it does apply, for example, on school athletic fields.
“Maybe I am wrong, that by construction, you cannot turn yes into no, stop into go,” Moerdler said.
Last month, a federal judge in Florida struck down as unconstitutionally vague a similar law that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had signed in that state.
Mocking the chase for prestige in higher education, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona declared last month any system of ranking colleges that values wealth, reputation and exclusivity more than economic mobility and return on investment is "a joke."