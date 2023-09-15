Installment plans that let college students spread out tuition payments may also put them at risk of accumulating high fees and debt, according to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

"Colleges and universities should take a hard look at their repayment plans and avoid subjecting borrowers to high fees or coercive debt collection practices," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement Thursday.

