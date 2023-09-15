Installment plans that let college students spread out tuition payments may also put them at risk of accumulating high fees and debt, according to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
"Colleges and universities should take a hard look at their repayment plans and avoid subjecting borrowers to high fees or coercive debt collection practices," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement Thursday.
Most colleges and universities offer monthly payment plans as an alternative to student loans or a way to reduce the amount needed to borrow. Students can pay for educational expenses over a semester or the full school year without being charged interest.
But the federal watchdog says students may encounter a host of fees that drive up the cost of the plan.
The CFPB looked at the tuition payment plans of nearly 450 schools. Eighty-nine percent of those schools charged enrollment fees averaging $37, with some as high as $250. Nearly two-thirds of the colleges studied charge returned-payment fees averaging $29, while 44 percent of the schools charge late fees averaging $46, according to the report.
The wealth of fees can create an expensive form of credit when added to the tuition balance, the report said. And when the amount owed on the installment plan is low and the enrollment fee is high, students can face annual percentage rates as high as 237 percent, the bureau said.
CFPB researchers also found instances where a student's entire balance could come due if they miss a single payment. Some schools convert no-interest plans into interest-bearing loans when payments are missed. After a seven-day grace period, Franklin University in Ohio, for instance, will impose an 18 percent finance charge on past-due balances, according to its website. The university did not immediately respond to requests Thursday for comment on the practice.
Other colleges include terms and conditions that force students to waive their legal right to pursue a discharge of the debt or retain counsel. Some schools withhold transcripts, kick students off their meal plans or remove them from classes for falling behind on payments, according to the report. Rivier University in New Hampshire, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment, may evict students from their dorms for late payments.
While students typically sign up for these plans on their own, some are automatically enrolled when federal loan money is not disbursed before the school's tuition deadlines. That's the case at Arizona State University, where students with outstanding balances of $500 or more after the payment deadline are automatically enrolled in the school's plan and charged a fee of up to $200. ASU did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The CFPB report said disclosure of the terms and conditions of these payment plans varies widely and information can be spread across several documents and webpages, which could obscure the nature of the plans. Regardless of whether schools want to call the plans loans, the bureau considers tuition payment plans an extension of credit and colleges as lenders with the responsibility of providing clear terms of their financial products.
The report arrives more than a year after the bureau said it would examine the operations of colleges and universities that extend private loans directly to students. That means the bureau could levy sanctions on schools that are violating consumer financial protection laws. The agency declined to discuss any actions in the works.
Installment plans that let college students spread out tuition payments may also put them at risk of accumulating high fees and debt, according to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CONCORD — The state Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved a controversial contract with conservative-leaning PragerU to offer an online financial literacy course to students, over the opposition of teachers, school board members and parents who charged it gave a stamp approval …
CONCORD — Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington led public school advocates Wednesday in urging the state Board of Education to deny a contract for the conservative PragerU to offer an online financial literacy course to New Hampshire students.