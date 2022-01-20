Small scholarships to help families pay for summer camp will be available again this year, with the state Department of Education hoping more families will take advantage of the federally-funded program -- before the clock runs out on the money.
The program, dubbed ReKINDling Curiosity, was funded with money from the CARES Act, the first federal COVID-19 stimulus bill passed in March 2020.
The fund kicks in up to $500 for low-to-middle income children, and up to $650 for children with disabilities of any income level. The cost of summer camp varies widely, based on the program, and whether it is a day camp or overnight camp. The Department of Education guessed $500 would, on average, pay for one week of camp.
Gov. Chris Sununu designated $3 million in federal funding for the summer camp scholarships.
Last summer, 28 summer camps participated, according to the state Department of Education, from Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCAs to church camps.
In part because the program was not approved until the end of June, few families applied.
The state distributed scholarships to 311 students last year, according to the state Department of Education, which totals to under $200,000.
The department is hoping more students use the program to get small camp scholarships this summer.
Like all the COVID stimulus-funded programs, there is a ticking clock on the federal money available for camp scholarships.
New Hampshire has until Sept. 30 to spend the remaining $2.8 million on camp scholarships or reallocate it to another COVID relief and recovery program -- or the money will return to the U.S. Treasury.
The program was only available to families making up to 400% of the federal poverty line -- just over $106,000 per year for a family of four -- or students with disabilities.
Of the 311 campers who received scholarships last summer, 56% came from families making up to 250% of the federal poverty line, or $66,000 for a family of four. Another 31% were from families making up to 400% of the poverty line. Thirteen percent were from wealthier families, but qualified for the scholarships because of disabilities.
Just over half of the campers had disabilities, with some also coming from low-income families.
The program uses the same Florida company, ClassWallet, that the state uses to screen family eligibility and distribute money for the Educational Freedom Account private-school scholarships. The company did not have to compete for either contract, according to documents submitted to the Executive Council.