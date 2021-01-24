In the first half of this school year, COVID-19 has interrupted in-person schooling in nearly every school in New Hampshire — district schools, charter schools and Catholic schools.
Only the independent schools that launched extensive testing, similar to what was undertaken at colleges and universities, avoided closures in fall 2020. No public schools or diocesan schools have been able to regularly test asymptomatic students.
School districts around New Hampshire began resuming “hybrid” learning this month, with half in-person, half-online classes to minimize crowding in classrooms.
Smaller schools with smaller class sizes have been able to resume full in-person instruction, while Nashua is waiting until community spread drops before resuming in-person instruction for most students.
The state’s Catholic schools are also resuming in-person classes after remote instruction following Christmas break, said David Thibault, superintendent of the diocese schools.
Nationwide, according to a survey commissioned by Education Next, private schools including religious schools were the most likely to offer fully in-person school as an option, while charter schools were the most likely to only offer remote instruction. District schools fell in the middle.
After a spring of remote learning, Thibault said the diocese schools pushed hard to go in-person for the fall of 2020.
"Unlike the public sector, our parents are paying for a service and we have to deliver, otherwise we don't have parents who are paying and we don't have schools,” Thibault said. "That was the primary driver for our desire to go back to live instruction, in the classroom."
Diocese school marketing director Alison Mueller said every Catholic school in New Hampshire has had to go remote for at least a week after students or teachers tested positive for the virus.
In public schools, closures have been driven as much by staff shortages as quarantines.
Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association-New Hampshire, one of the state’s teacher unions, said there’s not much virus transmission in school. But teachers whose children or partners are exposed to COVID-19 have to quarantine for two weeks.
If enough teachers are out sick or quarantined, and not enough substitutes are available, schools have had to switch abruptly to remote learning from hybrid and in-person education.
President Joe Biden's strategy for COVID-19 response, released last week, calls for regular testing at schools to help keep students and teachers in school buildings, but Manchester Superintendent John Goldhardt said a testing program has so far been out of reach for public schools in New Hampshire.
"If we had the personnel and the kits it might help a lot, but getting everybody vaccinated would solve all of it," Goldhardt said.
Quarantines in other workforce groups, especially bus drivers, can also force school districts to switch to remote learning.
And because of an ongoing shortage of substitute teachers and few extra administrators who can pitch in, classes often have to be held remotely.
Mueller said staff shortages have not forced switches to remote learning in diocese schools, as has been the case in public schools around the state.
"You really leverage your substitute list,” Thibault said.
He said that has been easier for some schools than others — sometimes principals or other administrators will act as substitutes, but he said diocese schools have not faced the same shortage of substitutes that public schools do.
Thibault said each school is able to make decisions on its own about staying in-person or going remote, based on that school’s needs. Public school districts, including Manchester and Lebanon, have introduced similar policies for the spring semester rather than closing every school in the district if some were short-staffed.
"Every school has a different facility, every school has a different population size,” Thibault said. Sometimes, a teacher in quarantine means the whole class goes remote if a substitute cannot be found, or students might stay in the classroom if there is a substitute, while the teacher delivers instruction from home.
"It depends on the situation," Thibault said. “It depends on the school's resources.”