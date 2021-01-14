Superintendent of Schools Michael W. Delahanty has announced the dates for filing for the election of school officials for the Salem School District.
Candidates for the position of school board member and elected official may file Jan. 20 through Jan. 29.
A candidate must be a registered voter in Salem and may obtain sign-up papers at the Superintendent of Schools Office, 38 Geremonty Drive, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Kelly Bryant, school district clerk.
There are two three-year school board positions to be filled at the town election of March 9. The incumbent school board members whose terms expire are Pamela Berry and Michael Carney Jr.
The election of the school board members is by a nonpartisan ballot at the same voting time and places as town elections.
Applications for an absentee ballot may be obtained from the Town Clerk's office at the Town Office, 33 Geremonty Drive.
The deliberative session of the annual school district meeting is tentatively set for 7 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School.