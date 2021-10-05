The three finalists for the 2022 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Award include educators from South Hampton, Auburn and Wilton.
The finalists are:
Sara Casassa, 6th through 8th grades, Barnard School, South Hampton;
Carly Cohen, 5th grade, Auburn Village School, Auburn;
Andrew Tyler, 6th through 12th grades, Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative, Wilton.
“New Hampshire is lucky to have such an incredible pool of teachers, including these top three educators who are committed to enhancing the lives of local youth and guiding them toward academic achievement,” Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in a statement.
All 28 nominees for the 2022 Teacher of the Year Award were invited to a luncheon last week by first lady Valerie Sununu at The Bridges House in Concord. Sununu, in partnership with Deputy Commissioner Christine Brennan, congratulated the educators for their devotion to New Hampshire students.
“During such a trying time, you have risen up and have made a profound impact on these students. Teachers, children and their families are the soul of the community,” Brennan told the group. “Throughout your careers, it is evident that you have truly spoken to someone’s heart in order to be here today.”
Board of Education member Ryan Terrell added: “You are all the cream of the crop among teachers.”
The 2022 Teacher of the Year award winner is expected to be announced later this month.
