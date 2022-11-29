DURHAM — Ten teams of college students from across the state were selected to advance to the final round of the 10th annual New Hampshire Social Venture Innovation Challenge (SVIC).

The finalists will compete Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 9 a.m. The winners will be announced immediately following the 2022 Social Innovator of the Year Award and keynote address. Both events are free and open to the public; registration is required.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Monday, November 28, 2022