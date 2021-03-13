P-A-N-D-E-M-I-C.
Easy to spell but disruptive by nature.
Last year’s Union Leader New Hampshire State Spelling Bee was held at the Hanaway Theater at the Silver Center for the Performing Arts in Plymouth on March 6 — less than two weeks before COVID-19 precautions suspended large public gatherings indefinitely.
This year’s 68th annual bee will look different.
The March 20 competition will be an in-person event, but with the social distancing precautions we’ve become accustomed to over the past year. Thirteen students will compete for the state title at the Bank of New Hampshire stage in Concord.
Instead of a crowd of 500, the audience will be limited to the students and one guest each. Students will be spread 10 feet apart and have their own microphones. Their adult guests will be seated in the balcony.
Everyone will be wearing masks.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide the spelling bee experience to the students in New Hampshire,” said Stephanie Baxter, director of events and public relations for the Union Leader. “We are so thankful to all of the teachers and families who worked with us to make this happen.”
The in-person competition was preceded by a virtual bee for the first round using an online platform provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The 67 students who competed faced a mix of spelling and vocabulary questions during a testing period the first week of March. Teachers sat with students either in person or through a Zoom connection to proctor the 45-minute exam.
“We are very thankful to teachers who had spelling bees in schools this year. Most school bees take place in December and January, which made things even more difficult as COVID counts were rising,” Baxter said.
Teachers also were working hard to cope with a constantly changing school day.
“It was a hard year just to get in the standard curriculum, and the challenges of remote, hybrid and in-person schedules that all changed at the drop of a hat made their jobs as spelling bee coordinators very difficult,” she said.
The winner of the New Hampshire event will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will follow a similar format, with virtual first rounds and an in-person final for a small group of contestants and guests in Florida.
The purpose of the spelling bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives. It also helps them polish their public speaking skills.
Sponsors of the Union Leader New Hampshire State Spelling Bee are the New Hampshire Elks Association, Community College System of New Hampshire, Granite State Credit Union, Heinemann, National Inventors Hall of Fame, Trinity High School and New Hampshire Distributors/Sparkling Ice.