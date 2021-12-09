CONCORD — The state Board of Education approved final rules for optional education grants Thursday, over the objection of special education administrators who charged they were a “raid on the public treasury.”
The rules permit any medical professional licensed to practice in any state to deem a student has a disability, which would make the parents eligible for an additional $2,037.
“Education Freedom Accounts” are tuition or school cost grants given to parents of students who choose to send their children to private, religious, alternative public or home school programs.
Each student with an EFA starts with the base state adequacy aid of $3,866.
Parents get additional money if the child has special needs, is low-income and receives free or reduced lunch or has underperformed on state tests in lower grades.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelbut said the average EFA is $4,952 for the 1,635 families approved for the first year of the program.
Supporters maintain the cost of these grants won’t raise local property taxes because the student would be costing nearly $20,000 a year if he or she remained in the public school.
Critics maintain this medical professional option would bypass the Individualized Education Plans required in public schools, which certify that a child has a disability that requires specialized instruction.
“They are creating a back channel that is clearly an effort to increase the size of the voucher,” said Gerald Zelin, a lawyer representing the New Hampshire Special Education Association.
“It’s a raid on the public treasury, and those parents are going to be very surprised to learn if the child returns to the public school at any point, the district doesn’t have to treat that child as special education-eligible.”
Board of Education Chairman Andrew Cline said the state board has spent months working on the rules and considered all public comment on them.
This separate eligibility option is an attempt to meet the intent of the Republican-led Legislature, which created these accounts in the two-year state budget passed in June, he said.
Ed board wants clarity
Cline said the language of the EFA law was silent on this detail, and lawmakers should consider altering the law to make clear their desires.
“This will have to be figured out as we move forward — it’s not a settled issue,” Cline said. “Ultimately, the Legislature is probably going to come back and add some clarification to this issue.”
The rules now go to the Office of Legislative Services and then will be presented to the Joint Legislative Administrative Rules Committee for its review as soon as in January.
State education officials said they have made changes to the proposed rules at the urging of legislative rule staffers, but that some “substantive issues” remain.
Zelin said he didn’t recall this medical professional option even being discussed while the Legislature debated the measure last spring.
“This is creating a fictional eligibility,” Zelin said. “Courts only consider legislative intent when the law is ambiguous, and this law is not.”
The rules define a disabling condition as a cognitive deficit that can include “autism, deaf-blindness, deafness, developmental delay, emotional disturbance, hearing impairment, intellectual disability, multiple disabilities, orthopedic impairment, other health impaired, specific learning disability and speech language impairment.”
State and federal law is clear that if a student has been classified as special education-eligible, has an IEP and receives an EFA, then the local school district in the community where the child is school is responsible for ensuring those services are delivered, Zelin said.
For the 2022 legislative session, there are 19 different bills dealing with optional education accounts.
Rep. Patricia Connell, D-Manchester, has proposed a measure (HB 1376) to require parents be notified about rights to special education services they may have “waived” by accepting an EFA.
Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, is offering a bill to repeal the program, while the House in January will consider a separate measure that would allow a new option — “local education freedom accounts” (HB 607) — that offer this financial support to families regardless of their income.
Under that bill, the city or town government would have to vote by a two-thirds majority to have that option for their residents.
The current program is open only to families who make up to 300% of the federal poverty level — roughly $79,000 annually for a family of four.