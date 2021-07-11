Debra Roukey has been named the next principal at Central High School in Manchester, the first woman to hold that job in the school’s 175-year history, district officials said Sunday.
Roukey is a familiar face around the Manchester School District, having served 13 years as an assistant principal — the last seven at Central. Prior to that, the Goffstown native served as an assistant principal at West High School.
“I’m humbled and honored to have been chosen to lead this great school,” said Roukey in a statement. “The Little Green Community is very important to me. I’m excited to continue our hard work and commitment to creating the best educational experiences for all students at Central.”
“We are very excited to welcome Ms. Roukey to this new role,” said Superintendent John Goldhardt in a statement. “She’s served Central with distinction these last seven years and will provide continuity and a fresh perspective as she ascends to the top job. We hope you will join us in giving her a warm welcome.”
Roukey replaces John Vaccarezza, who recently resigned after seven years in the top job at Central.
Vaccarezza, who became principal at Central in 2014, left to become principal of Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow where he lives with his family.
Roukey will take the reins at Central as school officials begin to debate the merits of a proposal to replace Manchester’s three traditional high schools with a newly constructed building.
Goldhardt presented his recommendation to close Central, West and Memorial high schools in May. The plan includes expanding Manchester School of Technology by repurposing Memorial into a new Manchester Career and Technology School, and renovating most elementary schools over the next decade.
The district expects to begin holding feedback sessions on the recommendations in August and September.