First grade students at Wilson Elementary School in Manchester are moving to remote learning status on Thursday and Friday, after city health officials identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the school, school officials said Wednesday.
A cluster is defined as three or more connected cases in a classroom or group during the same two-week time period, and is considered an indicator of spread of the disease in the school. Under the COVID-19 metrics adopted by the school board, when a cluster is identified the students in the affected class, grade or school are moved to remote learning status.
In this case, the two-day window meets the requirements of the governor’s executive order on in-person learning, school officials said.
“This is a big reminder that COVID-19 is still very active in our community, and now is not the time to relax on precautions,” said Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt in a statement. “Especially as we head into vacation, it is critical that everyone practice those five basic precautions we’ve been preaching for more than a year."
Those precautions include:
-Wear a mask
-Keep physical distance when possible
-Avoid large gatherings
-Do more outside
-Stay home when you’re sick
“Our Health Department and administration teams deserve a great deal of credit for working day and night to quickly identify cases and thoroughly complete contact-tracing investigations,” said Goldhardt. “Their skill and flexibility has undoubtedly helped avoid more potential clusters. We all need to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and avoid further interruptions to in-person learning.”
As part of contact-tracing investigations, anyone determined to be in direct contact with a positive case is notified directly by the school.
The city’s health department, in partnership with the fire department, conducts FREE COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays on a weekly basis. To schedule an appointment, call 668-1547.