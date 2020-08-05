When Saint Anselm College students begin to arrive on campus this weekend, they will be greeted by about 7,000 signs reminding them to keep their masks on and stay 6 feet apart.
Saint Anselm is the first area college to bring all its students back for in-person learning for the fall 2020 semester. But like other colleges around the state and country, the Goffstown campus is going to look very different this year.
"The No. 1 thing students are looking for is to get back on campus,” said college spokesman Paul Pronovost on Wednesday, after college staff and monks from the Saint Anselm Abbey spent the morning covering the campus with signs and directional arrows and marking off the grounds and floors in 6-foot increments.
Before coming to campus, students have to sign a “community covenant,” in which they agree to wearing a mask most of the time, not shaking hands and trying to keep a journal of activity that could help with contact tracing.
Like students at the University of New Hampshire, students also have to sign an “acknowledgement” of the risk of COVID-19.
Enrollment for this fall is about the same as it was a year ago, Pronovost said. He said he thinks that reflects the level of trust students have in the college to make this semester safe.
“People feel good about what we’re doing,” he said.
Some colleges, including Dartmouth College and NHTI, are bringing some students to campus, particularly those who need to use laboratories or do other hands-on learning; other students will take online classes.
Southern New Hampshire University is among the only colleges in New Hampshire planning to hold all classes online. SNHU is keeping its Hooksett campus closed this semester.
The university still expects 300 more first-year students in this fall’s incoming class than last year’s for its on-campus program.
University spokesman Lauren Keane said she thought the jump in enrollment could be attributed to the university's offer of free tuition for incoming freshmen and its plan to cut tuition to $10,000 per year by 2021.
Saint Anselm students are coming to campus in blocks, starting this weekend, to accommodate COVID-19 testing before classes start Aug. 19.
As soon as they get to campus, students will get a rapid-result COVID test — the college bought a machine to process the fast test — and then a nasal swab will be sent to a lab for testing. Until that second test comes back negative, students will quarantine in the dorms and get a wristband when they are allowed to leave.
Pronovost said outsiders will be asked to keep their distance from campus once students arrive — including parents on move-in day.
Students will go to class as they did last fall, but other aspects of campus life will be different. Some extracurricular activities, like service projects and internships, might be conducted online. Sports have been canceled, so teams will focus on drills and scrimmages.
Pronovost said a lot of activities will be held outside, which he said was a benefit to starting the semester two weeks earlier than usual.
Saint Anselm students are supposed to limit their travel off-campus, but the campus will not be a bubble. Faculty will come and go, and students will leave campus for nursing clinicals or to run errands.
“We don’t want this to be a lockdown situation. We want this to be campus life,” Pronovost said.