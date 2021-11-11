The first report on the state’s controversial new Education Freedom Accounts reveals families of 1,635 students are using the scholarships to pay for private and religious schools, homeschooling costs, or the cost of tuition in another public school, to the tune of $8 million this year.
When the program was proposed, the Department of Education anticipated a slow ramp-up.
In January, the department predicted just 28 students would use Education Freedom Accounts this year, with the number going up to 677 next year, and more than 3,000 in the 2023-24 school year — stabilizing at around 4,000 students in a decade.
The accounts, or school choice vouchers to the program’s critics, give families grants worth an amount roughly equal to the per-pupil state adequacy aid the child’s school district would have received for their education.
The grants vary depending on each student’s needs, like free or reduced-price lunch or special education services, but on average the scholarships are worth $4,952 per student. The Department of Education anticipates spending $8,096,903 on the scholarships this year.
The program’s proponents say it makes sense for the state to fund children’s education, no matter where they go to school, while critics say it will siphon away money from public schools, ultimately making public schools worse places for other students.
In a statement this week, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said he thought the pandemic spurred demand for alternatives to public school.
Edelblut had said it would be difficult to predict the program’s cost, though he had hoped it would help cut education costs overall. But the 1,635 students using Education Freedom Accounts, and the $8 million price tag, are exceeding expectations.
Aggressive marketing of the accounts, including from political advocacy groups like Americans for Prosperity, helped get the word out and drive interest.
The state’s largest school districts, Manchester and Nashua, have the largest numbers of students using the accounts — 166 and 64 respectively.
In Laconia, a district of under 2,000 students or about a fifth the size of Nashua, 52 students are using Education Freedom Accounts.
A majority of the students using Education Freedom Account funds — 57% — had already been attending private schools, or home schooling for two years or more, according to the Department of Education. The rest — 43% — have switched out of public schools since the 2019-20 school year.
Slightly more than half come from low-income families eligible for free or reduced-price school lunch. The program limited participation to families with incomes under 300% of the poverty line, which works out to just under $79,000 for a family of four.