MANCHESTER — For the hundreds of students and families gathered in the Southern New Hampshire University field house, the FIRST Robotics season kickoff was something akin to the premiere of a much-anticipated superhero movie. But in this movie, thousands of robotics students around the world are the heroes.
The FIRST Robotics competition was founded in 1989 by New Hampshire inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen— FIRST stands for "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology."
At the annual kickoff event, FIRST tells a story about a problem that robots can solve by navigating a course and completing a set of tasks. Students on robotics teams are tasked with building the bots, and race to finish the tasks and collect points in competitions.
The story this year is about an asteroid shower heading for a city, and the race to switch on a science-fiction shield against the asteroids. To accomplish this, teams will have to build robots that can collect "power cells" — yellow balls — and throw them into holes. Then, the robots will have to precisely spin a colorful wheel, and pull down a high bar. Teams will control the machines for a portion of the course, but the robots will have to perform some of the tasks automatically.
As students, coaches and families walked out of the field house, Saturday afternoon's gray drizzle dampened their coats, but not their spirits. Teams were buzzing with excitement about the challenge ahead.
Meredith Wonson, 17, is on a team from Ipswich, Mass. She is agitating to get started on the challenge, and to start working with her team again.
Before she joined the robotics team, the 12th-grader said, she had been having a hard time in high school. "I was in a pretty bad place socially, mentally," she said. She found a community on the robotics team, and at the same time learned more about engineering.
This year, Wonson is the "human resources" lead of her team. The six-week race to build complicated machines gets intense, Wonson said. She will be helping the team build their robot, and be someone her teammates can talk to when they get stressed out.
Wonson said the engineering side of FIRST is only part of the challenge. At competitions, she said, teams have to scope each other out, select "allies" and work together to run the course. Networking and teamwork are central to the competition, she said.
"You can't win if you don't build relationships with other teams," she said.
Deanna Gallagher, the teacher who supervises the Ipswich team, said she is proud of helping build a team that welcomes all comers.
"This is a community that supports all kids," she said.
Gallagher said she hoped helping students learn engineering skills will leave them better-prepared to confront everything from job interviews to climate change.
"Our generation is going to leave behind a lot of problems," Gallager said. "The least we can do is give them some of the tools to solve them."
Isabelle and Franky Marchand coach and mentor a team of 35 students in Virginia, and drove to Manchester for the kick-off event. After the event, they were excited to get their team started on the challenge.
"The game is out of this world, and it's going to be so exciting to see a match," Isabelle Marchand said.
Franky Marchand said he found some of the same excitement in watching a robotics match as with watching sports — the skilled players at work, the tension of competition. Within that competition framework, he said, the students get a grounding in engineering skills and thinking, as well as experience working on a team. Perhaps the most important skill students learn, he said, was learning to let go of bad ideas with grace.
"It's an amazing training course for them," he said. "It's an amazing enlightenment for the kids."
