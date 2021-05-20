Every FIRST Robotics high school team in New England received a surprise gift from BAE Systems aimed to keep them engaged during this year's virtual competition format.
BAE, which has supported FIRST Robotics for nearly three decades, has employees who since the start of the year have mentored students in preparation for remote robotics competitions. To help the teams thrive during these unusual times, the company funded 175 Romi Robot kits that were donated to each high school FIRST Robotics team in the region.
The Romi Robot kit has been a lifesaver to many teams who could not gather to work on their larger, 125-pound robot because of COVID-19 restrictions, according to employees at BAE.
“It teaches all of the skills that we want on a robotics team,” said Christine Miska, a business area engineering director with BAE Systems and a FIRST Robotics mentor.
The eight-inch robot uses the same software programming used on the larger team robots, but the kits are highly mobile and can be taken home so that students can practice their STEM skills in a safe environment, she said.
BAE Systems then collaborated with New England FIRST to sponsor several Romi Robot challenges aimed to motivate the teams while they could not gather in person for the typical large tournaments.
The challenges involve mazes with an objective the robot must complete while avoiding obstacles such as AA batteries, or having to pick up and relocate golf balls, according to Miska. The robot also needs to be careful not to knock down certain items and also meet the objective within a certain timeframe.
Melissa Bernard, a community investment specialist at BAE Systems, said FIRST Robotics helps students with important life skills such as collaboration, creative thinking and leadership -- all factors that are important in the real world workforce.
“I think this season we really saw that shine through,” said Bernard, adding BAE Systems hopes to inspire the next generation of problem solvers.
The Romi Robot was a great teaching tool to keep the teens engaged and navigating various STEM skills in a remote setting, explained Bernard.
“There is a shortage of engineers in the U.S. and there will be as things become more high-tech,” said Miska, adding the FIRST Robotics program creates a fun and inspiring way to promote STEM initiatives among today’s youth.
FIRST also exposes children to STEM fields at an early age, helping to build their confidence and, possibly, create future engineers, operators or technicians, they said. Something often fails in product development, according to Miska, explaining FIRST Robotics helps teens deal with a problem and look for the next resolution.
“We value those skills tremendously,” she added.