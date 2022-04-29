FITZWILLIAM -- Lori Stevens, principal of Emerson Elementary School in Fitzwilliam, has been named New Hampshire’s Elementary Principal of the Year.
“It is evident that Lori’s relentless focus on improving school culture and climate play a major role in how strongly her students, parents, and staff feel connected and respected at her school,” Bridey Bellemare, Executive Director of New Hampshire Association of School Principals said in a letter to the school community April 22. “Members of the visiting selection committee concur that Lori is a school principal who truly embodies care in all aspects of her role. The sentiments shared by all stakeholders created this common theme -- Lori cares deeply about the students, staff, and school community. She puts students first and supports staff to be the best they can be for the Emerson Elementary School community.”
Stevens will be honored as New Hampshire’s Elementary Principal of the Year during a celebratory ceremony this June. She is also invited to Washington, D.C., next October, by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP), where she will be recognized for her outstanding accomplishment among other leaders at a national level.
Stevens has been at Emerson for 16 years and has served as its principal for five years.
Prior to becoming principal she had served as assistant principal at Emerson and Troy Elementary School, she said Friday.
“I started my career at Emerson and that's where I am," she said. "I had decided after 10 years of teaching that I was ready to try something new.”
Working on the administrative side of a school has its rewards, she said. "I feel like it's the most rewarding job that I have had. I can be with the kids but also be there for the teachers.”
Being named principal of the year by her peers is an incredible honor, she said.
“This was quite a surprise for me because you can’t get this honor until you’ve been a principal for five years. So to get it in my fifth year has been an absolute shock to me,” Stevens said. “I just feel incredibly honored.”
Along with visiting the school, the selection committee also spoke with staff members, with one commenting to the committee, “Lori is an out-of-the-box thinker who possesses the ability to balance vulnerability with strength. She is the glue that keeps us all together.”
Monadnock Regional School District Superintendent Lisa Witte said in the announcement that “there is such a significant level of respect (for her) because of the hard work she has done in her building. At times, she can make unpopular decisions, when necessary, because people always trust she will do what is best for kids.”
This is the second year in a row the school district has received this honor. Last year, Mount Caesar Elementary School Principal Melissa Suarez was named New Hampshire’s Elementary Principal of the Year.