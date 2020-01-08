BEDFORD — School officials are asking voters to support a $77.7 million budget, which represents a 4.6% increase over the current spending plan.
The proposal, which will be presented to voters in March, is an increase of more than $3.4 million.
“I think that first and foremost, we are asking for things that we believe we need to continue to run an excellent school system,” said Superintendent Mike Fournier.
“The needs of our students are changing and the services we offer need to change as well, and those items are reflected in the budget.”
The recommended $77,705,933 budget for fiscal year 2021 includes the addition of five new positions, including a district-wide social worker, a special education teacher for the high school, a paraprofessional for the high school, a preschool coordinator for Memorial Elementary School and an assessment specialist.
“The school social worker position is one that actually all of the principals, in unison, have asked for,” Fournier said on Wednesday. “The demand for their services is increasing.”
He said the district has children dealing with learning needs and mental health issues. “We have found that what little (social workers) we have now to be invaluable to making connections between home, school and clinicians,” Fournier added.
Aside from the newly proposed $77.7 million budget, several warrant articles will also be placed on the March ballot that could further increase spending.
A $1.3 million bond is being recommended to update and install sprinkler systems and alarms at three local schools.
An additional $793,100 is being sought for athletic improvements, specifically the replacement of the artificial turf at the high school, the resurfacing of the gymnasium floors at the high school and Lurgio Middle School, as well as maintenance at Higgins Track and improvements to Preston Field.
Two bargaining agreements with local unions will also be included on the ballot.
If the proposed budget and all of the warrant articles are approved by voters, Fournier said the school’s tax rate would be about $15.20 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which would represent an increase of about $604 for a home assessed at $400,000.
Items that will be funded in the proposed budget include increased math offerings at the high school, new curriculum materials and classroom projectors for McKelvie Intermediate School, new curriculum and materials for Lurgio Middle School, classroom furniture and instructional materials for Peter Woodbury Elementary School and instructional materials and an overlay of the parking lot at Riddle Brook Elementary School.
“I just want people to remember that the fiscal year 2020 budget was the default budget,” said Cindy Chagnon, school board member, explaining that the school district is currently operating with a $74.2 million default budget even though school officials had sought additional funding at the polls last year, which was not approved.
Despite the proposed budget increase this year, Bedford’s cost per pupil per year at the elementary level is about $14,168 compared to the state average of $16,520. The middle school cost per pupil in Bedford is around $13,463, and the high school cost per pupil is about $13,740 — both of them significantly lower than the state average, according to documentation provided by school officials.
A public hearing will be held on the proposed budget on Monday, Jan. 13, followed by the school district’s deliberative session on Feb. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.