Out of nine teams of Windham High School students who presented product ideas during a mock "Shark Tank" event Monday night, five of them were awarded initial funding to develop their products as part of the Engineering Capstone Design program.
The winning products included Elimi GERMS, a motion-activated sanitizing aerosol for rideshares and taxis; The Field, a motion sensor and app that calculates the speed and distance of balls for various sports; Healing Helper, a pressure sensor and app that tracks how well a lower-body injury patient follows doctor’s instructions; Elek, an at-home saliva electrolyte test; and the Stickstand, an adhesive kickstand for laptop screens that would hold it stable after the factory hinge fails.
Each team gave a presentation and answered questions from four “sharks” who judged the proposals. The fourth annual event, which is modeled after the popular ABC television show, was held with a limited audience at Windham High School and live streamed for remote viewing.
This year’s sharks included two Windham High School alumni, Taryn Livingstone, a Northeastern University student and vice president of the college’s entrepreneurship club, and Shyam Sheth, a mechanical engineer at GE Aviation, along with entrepreneur Kenny Samel and inventor Doug Chin, who has 20 patents to his name.
Judges awarded Best in Show to the Elek team, which included Sarah Chan, Gabi D’Orto and Elizabeth Martin.
“An electrolyte imbalance is a sign of many high-risk diseases and can cause a number of complications to arise. The problem is that doctors and patients don’t know of this imbalance until after the condition flares up, typically sending the patient to the hospital,” Chan said during the presentation. “Today, there’s no real proactive, at-home testing of electrolytes.”
Their target market would be diabetics and people with heart disease, kidney and liver diseases, but it could also be useful for athletes, people recovering from substance use disorder and more, according to the students.
Many of the products this year shared common themes, with the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront, whether they addressed public health concerns or adapted old concepts with a new, socially distanced paradigm.
For example, one proposed product, the ChronoG, would gamify solo exercise with a smartwatch that would essentially create socially distanced games of tag and capture the flag using GPS, while the players remained apart from one another.
Students who pitched the Stickstand talked about the challenges of using old school-issued laptops to take classes remotely.
Another team proposed a product called Pigeon Delivery, which would create a digital locking mechanism for mail boxes, in an attempt to address a rise in mail thefts.
Judges gave feedback to each team, telling them what parts of their presentation resonated, what elements of their product they needed to do more research on, and other concerns.
Winning teams sought between $150 to $575, totaling a combined $1,725, to test different product builds and develop a prototype.
Students whose products did not earn funding will join the winning teams to work on those projects for the remainder of the academic year.