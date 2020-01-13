MANCHESTER - City schools are moving ahead with the redistricting plan currently in place - including migrating towards a grades 5-8 model at the middle school level - following a marathon school board meeting Monday night.
Though the plan was approved in April 2018, dozens of parents have appeared at school board meetings in recent months, expressing frustration with a lack of notice from the district on the redistricting plan and impending migration of students.
Nearly 50 speakers went before board members during the public forum portion of Monday night’s school board meeting, with all but eight speaking out against moving fifth graders to local middle schools. Some also spoke out against the continued lack of a contract for Manchester teachers.
The board took no action to alter the current redistricting plan, following a lengthy discussion on the topic.
Newly-elected at large board member Jim O’Connell requested that redistricting be placed on Monday’s agenda as a discussion item.
“I have great respect for the other members of this committee,” said O’Connell. “I have respect for the outgoing committee and the work that it did. I do not agree with the decision made Dec. 30. I thought it wasn’t right, and that we should revisit that vote as a board.”
“We’ve heard from a lot of people in Manchester,” added O’Connell. “I am not or have not been a party to any effort to undermine the work of this board. The basis of my objection is I believe it was hastily done.”
Former board vice chair Art Beaudry questioned why the item was put on the meeting’s agenda at all, because board rule state all agenda items must be presented no later than noon on the Tuesday prior to the meeting. All board members were sworn in last Tuesday morning, followed by a school board meeting that lasted past 3 p.m. - well past the noon deadline.
“Committeeman O’Connell sent the email out at 10:12 p.m.,” said Beaudry. ‘Within a week we’re already violating our policies.
“Given this is a brand new board, I did provide some leeway because we were stuck in a meeting that day through noon,” said Mayor Joyce Craig, who chairs the school board. “I thought it would be beneficial to come on the agenda and have this discussion now, once and for all, and move on.”
New school board vice chair Leslie Want, who headed up the district’s special redistricting committee, recalled advice given to board members by former Supt. of Schools Bolgen Vargas.
“One of the things that (Vargas) said was uncertainty hurts our families,” said Want. “One of the things we can do to provide certainty is when we make decisions, is to stick with them. We are elected to make the tough, tough decisions, then stick by them. I understand you heard from a lot of people tonight, but understand a lot of thought went into this plan.”
“We had excellent participation tonight,” said Ward 3 board member Karen Soule. “I think we heard a lot of anxiety tonight.”
“I think what we saw here was a little bit of fear, and a little bit of excitement,” said at large board member Joseph Lachance.
On Dec. 30, members of the 2018-2019 school board voted to move ahead with plans to include fifth-grade students at Southside Middle School starting in September of 2021 despite a lack of financial support by the aldermen.
Five school board members requested the special session after aldermen voted against re-appropriating a $2.2 million bond to fund construction at Southside, Hillside and McLaughlin middle schools to prepare for a transition to the grade 5-8 model over the next few years, mirroring the current setup at Parkside Middle School.
The board voted 8-3 to use $775,000 (plus any architectural fees) in surplus from the district’s salary budget line to add fifth-grade students at Southside by Sept. 2021.
“That contract has been signed, to move ahead with that construction based on the vote that night,” said Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt. “I think it’s time to quit beating a dead horse. I just think it’s time to move on with this issue. The more we continue to go over and over it, the more our community will continue to worry about it. I do support it.”
“I’m disappointed to hear that the contract has been signed,” said O’Connell. “This board could have voted against the contract.”
Earlier this fall, school officials determined available space at both Manchester Memorial High School and Manchester School of Technology was less than needed for a preschool program, so Goldhardt went before the aldermen to ask that bond funding be reallocated for renovation work at the city’s middle schools to prepare for redistricting in 2021.
School board members supported Goldhardt’s request on a 14-1 vote in November.
Following dozens of testimonials from parents asking them to “slow down” the district’s plan to move fifth-graders to city middle schools starting next fall, Manchester school board members voted in November to postpone those changes until 2021 at the earliest.
School board members voted in April 2018 to move forward with a redistricting plan brought forward by former Superintendent of Schools Bolgen Vargas, which adjusted student feeder patterns across the city and moving fifth-graders into the district’s four middle schools.
In response to those concerns, Goldhardt announced the district’s new plan is for Southside Middle School to include grades 5 through 8 in Sept. 2021, while Hillside and McLaughlin middle schools welcome fifth-graders beginning in Sept. 2022.
Manchester school officials have scheduled “listening sessions” to discuss the redistricting plan, which will be held at the four elementary schools that are feeders to Southside Middle School.
The three remaining sessions are scheduled for an hour starting at 6:30 p.m. The Highland Goffe’s Falls session is scheduled for Jan. 21; Bakersville School for Jan. 27 and Hallsville for Feb. 4.
A Jewett School session was held Monday night.
