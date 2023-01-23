Maddie Niles wants to play NCAA Division I field hockey in a few years, and she'd like to give modeling a try, too.

That's why the sophomore at Fairfield's Lawrence High is one of the first high school athletes in Maine taking advantage of a policy known as name, image and likeness that allows her to market her celebrity as an athlete.

