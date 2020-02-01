‘On My Own’ after-school series set for teens in Derry
DERRY — A new after-school series called “On My Own”will focus on fun ways for teens to learn the skills they’ll need to live independently.
The series will kick off Wednesday, March 4, at The Upper Room, A Family Resource Center, 36 Tsienneto Road.
“On My Own” grew from a conversation between Brenda Guggisberg, executive director of The Upper Room, and Sarah Garvin, executive director of the Marion Gerrish Community Center. They both noticed a need for teens to explore the skills they should have before they head out on their own.
The Upper Room says Guggisberg and Garvin had many discussions about some simple and not so simple skills that could be explored with students to help them learn. They also wanted to create a place where teens could do something fun and productive after school, so the two agencies partnered on the after-school series.
“The name ‘On My Own’ evolved from the very concept — teaching teens things that will prepare them to be self-sufficient,” Garvin said. “This partnership with The Upper Room will allow us to support our community in a very positive way.”
Guggisberg said the series is a chance for teens to learn things that will improve their lives as adults. “It will probably save them a little money, too, as they will have the capacity to do things on their own,” she added.
All the classes in the series will be offered for free on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The first class on March 4 will be on basic sewing. Students will learn how to sew on a button, hem pants and do basic repairs of clothing.
An April 1 class on basic cooking will be overseen by the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension. Students will be able to prepare fun recipes.
Future classes might include basic personal finance, yoga and baking. The Upper Room says a survey of students will help them decide future offerings for this year-long series.
To register for the program, call Shelly Koza at 437-8477 ext. 27.
Funfest with Frosty planned in Somersworth
SOMERSWORTH — The Somersworth Festival Association is hosting its annual Winterfest Breakfast and Funfest with Frosty on Saturday.
Breakfast will be served in the Somersworth High School cafetorium from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The $3 fee includes three pancakes, three sausages and a choice of milk or juice. A breakfast sandwich will available for $3.50. Coffee, tea and hot cocoa are $1. A la carte items also will be available for younger folks with smaller appetites.
Children can interact with Frosty and get their picture taken with him before heading over to play in the Funfest games area, which will be open from 9 to 11 a.m.
Games include hockey, a fishing pond and a sponge toss. Each game costs 25 cents to play and offers a chance to win Frosty bucks to use in the toy store. Arts and crafts activities also are planned.
A live animal experience with a selection of ambassador animals from Wildlife Encounters will get underway at 11 a.m.
The Lions Club also will offer open skating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club’s skating rink on West High Street.
For more information, call the Somersworth Festival Association at 692-5869.