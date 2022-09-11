Sledding

Two young girls hold on tight as the sled down a hill at the Tedesco Country Club, the day after a Nor'easter swept through leaving the area buried under mounds of snow, on January 30, 2022 in Marblehead, Massachusetts. 

 Amanda Sabga/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Snow days are back again for Massachusetts students.

Despite the change in policies in neighboring districts — New York recently announced a shift to virtual learning on days with icier weather — Massachusetts has elected to stick with the customary sleeping in and sledding protocol.

